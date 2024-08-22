Harris Anti-Energy Agenda and the Coming Big Crash

Kamala supports legislation in favor of socialist/liberal environmental policies, which will crash the economy and lower living standards.

For example, the Green New Deal, which aims to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and drastically cut carbon emissions, would lead to destructive outcomes, including the potential elimination of private property rights in favor of communal ownership, severe restrictions on personal movement, and government-imposed limits on energy consumption in homes, such as controlling heating, cooling, and water usage, which could drastically reduce individual freedoms and lower living standards.

The goal of carbon neutrality by 2030 is nearly impossible. Currently, about 75% of our electricity comes from burning fossil fuels. To even attempt this goal, they would have to shut down the economy the economy.

At the same time, they want to ban fracking which is a terrible idea because it will lead to job losses in the energy sector, increase energy prices, and reduce energy independence by making the U.S. more reliant on foreign oil. Fracking has also been credited with reducing carbon emissions by displacing coal with natural gas, which burns cleaner.

The Harris economic agenda, as well as her energy agenda, is expected to be an extension of Biden’s but more extreme. The White House claimed, “President Biden has led and delivered on the most ambitious climate agenda in history, which is lowering energy costs for hardworking Americans, creating millions of good-paying jobs, safeguarding the health of our communities, and ensuring America leads the clean energy future.”

This statement is inconsistent with reality. However, climate restrictions have not created jobs, and energy is much more expensive than it was under Trump.

Biden vowed to “shut down the oil and gas industry.” Apparently, he thought we could reach carbon neutrality instantly and that we would no longer need food, manufacturing, shipping, transportation, light, or heat. To this end, he issued an executive order prohibiting new oil and gas leases on federal lands.

Biden waged war on US liquid natural gas (LNG) exports. However, pausing US LNG exports is unlikely to reduce emissions meaningfully because demand and usage will remain relatively stable. Other countries will simply source LNG from different suppliers, potentially from nations with less stringent environmental regulations. If alternative sources are less efficient or more polluting, emissions could actually increase. It would also undermine relationships with international allies who rely on U.S. LNG. For example, US LNG exports help Europe wean itself off of Russian energy.

Additionally, pausing LNG exports could harm the U.S. economy by reducing revenue from natural gas sales. Reduced income also means reduced tax revenue for an administration that wants to give away trillions of dollars.

The Biden-Harris assault on American energy increases US dependence on the Middle East, Russia, and Venezuela. Even if the US did not buy energy from Russia and Venezuela, both countries would benefit from the increased price of oil caused by the US buying more foreign oil. This would, in turn, increase the prices Americans pay at the pumps which will not benefit the families Kamala claims to want to help.

Environmental justice is another of her rallying cries, a movement that claims minorities are more severely impacted by climate change and pollution. The so-called Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which, despite its name, actually increased inflation and added to the national debt, is the biggest climate spending law in U.S. history.

Its focus on environmental justice has already led to increased debt and inflation and could lead to overly restrictive regulations, hindering economic opportunities and development in the very communities it aims to protect, potentially exacerbating poverty and limiting growth.

Across the board, Kamala’s goals are logical contradictions.

She supports guaranteed jobs for everyone but then wants to reduce energy use which will cause businesses to slow down or close.

She wants to reduce the price of food and other goods while increasing the cost of manufacturing, processing, and transportation.

She wants to create jobs by increasing taxes on the wealthy by a total of $3 trillion, which will discourage new companies from opening and existing companies from expanding and hiring.

Raising the minimum wage will decrease jobs and funneling billions in tax dollars to low-income renters will cause shortages of apartments and an increase in rents for everyone else.