“Happy One Year Anniversary!” – President Trump Ignites His Base with Viral Mugshot – These Three Iconic Photos Sum Up Trump’s Year

by
Trump mugshot in Atlanta, Georgia after Fani Willis and her lover indicted the former president in 2023. Willis was working with the Biden regime before she pressed charges against the former president.

President Trump galvanized his base on Saturday after he proudly tweeted his mugshot on the one-year anniversary of his booking photo at the Fulton County jail.

“HAPPY ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY! #MAGA” Trump said on Saturday.

Trump’s base wants revenge!

President Trump has had quite a year.

The Democrat-Deep State-media complex has thrown everything at President Trump to stop him from winning the 2024 election.

Last August Donald Trump was arrested and booked as inmate number P01135809 at the Fulton County jail after Marxist DA Fani Willis coordinated with federal officials to lock up Biden’s main political rival.

Trump checked himself in at the Fulton County jail after Fani Willis hit him with RICO charges.

Fast-forward nearly one year after the arrest and Trump survives an assassination attempt.

On July 13 President Trump was shot in the ear by would-be assassin Thomas Crooks.

A bullet grazed President Trump’s ear during his Pennsylvania rally. One rallygoer was fatally struck in the head. Two other rally attendees were wounded, one critically.

Trump, with blood dripping down his face defied death and raised his fist shouting, “Fight! Fight! Fight!”

WATCH:

On Friday, RFK Jr. endorsed Trump and joined him at his Glendale, Arizona rally.

The MAGA crowd went wild as RFK Jr. walked out on stage.

WATCH:

Three iconic photos sum up President Trump in the past year:

