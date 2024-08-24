“Happy One Year Anniversary!” – President Trump Ignites His Base with Viral Mugshot – These Three Iconic Photos Sum Up Trump’s Year

President Trump galvanized his base on Saturday after he proudly tweeted his mugshot on the one-year anniversary of his booking photo at the Fulton County jail.

“HAPPY ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY! #MAGA” Trump said on Saturday.

Trump’s base wants revenge!

Time for Joe Biden to have a mugshot for all the stuff he’s done to this country. Kamala too. That would be a fitting end. — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) August 24, 2024

I’m looking forward to President Trump’s rightful return to the White House, Retribution and MAGA! God Bless President @realDonaldTrump and God Bless America — (@ChatByCC) August 24, 2024

President Trump has had quite a year.

The Democrat-Deep State-media complex has thrown everything at President Trump to stop him from winning the 2024 election.

Last August Donald Trump was arrested and booked as inmate number P01135809 at the Fulton County jail after Marxist DA Fani Willis coordinated with federal officials to lock up Biden’s main political rival.

Trump checked himself in at the Fulton County jail after Fani Willis hit him with RICO charges.

Fast-forward nearly one year after the arrest and Trump survives an assassination attempt.

On July 13 President Trump was shot in the ear by would-be assassin Thomas Crooks.

A bullet grazed President Trump’s ear during his Pennsylvania rally. One rallygoer was fatally struck in the head. Two other rally attendees were wounded, one critically.

Trump, with blood dripping down his face defied death and raised his fist shouting, “Fight! Fight! Fight!”

WATCH:

Trump gets shot in the head and instead of cowering he fist pumps and says “FIGHT” What a legend pic.twitter.com/rzNzqp9xbb — Chrissie Mayr (@ChrissieMayr) July 13, 2024

On Friday, RFK Jr. endorsed Trump and joined him at his Glendale, Arizona rally.

The MAGA crowd went wild as RFK Jr. walked out on stage.

WATCH:

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Tonight, I am very pleased to welcome a man who has been an incredible champion for so many of these values we all share. For the past 16 months, Robert F. Kennedy Junior has run an extraordinary campaign for president of the United States. Had he been allowed to… pic.twitter.com/fI43DAHY81 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 23, 2024

Three iconic photos sum up President Trump in the past year: