Happening Now: First Federal Court Hearing Is Set Today for Judicial Watch $30 Million Ashli Babbitt Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Judicial Watch will hold its first federal court hearing today in the $30 million wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of the estate of Ashli Babbitt.

The court hearing today is scheduled for 4 PM in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Judicial Watch is suing the federal government on behalf of the Babbitt family. The lawsuit includes the charges against the US government in the wrongful death of the Air Force Veteran on January 6, 2021.

Ashli Babbitt was one of four Trump supporters who were killed that day after riots broke out at the US Capitol. Nancy Pelosi refused requests by President Trump to bring in The National Guard to protect the US Capitol that day.

Judicial Watch filed the $30 million wrongful death suit against the federal government for the Capitol Police shooting of Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt back in January.

The Washington Examiner reported that the suit was filed on behalf of Babbitt’s estate and her husband, Aaron Babbitt, and claims the officer who shot Babbitt was “incompetent” and “dangerous” and should have recognized Babbitt posed no threat to Congress when she entered the House speaker’s lobby.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton shared on X at the time, “We just filed an important lawsuit. A $30 million dollar wrongful death action against the United States government on behalf of Ashli Babbitt’s husband and her estate. Ashli Babbit was killed for no good reason that day. Shot and killed by Lt. Michael Byrd.”

“Judicial Watch is seeking accountability from the United States government, that is responsible for that awful and unjustified shooting death.”

Ashli’s mother Micki Witthoeft told The Gateway Pundit on Tuesday that she is happy with the Judicial Watch attorney who argued for the family in court today. Micki said the attorney did a good job arguing the case for the family today.

