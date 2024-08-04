Hacker Group Anonymous Venezuela Breaks into Maduro’s Communist Party Data Base – Posts Photos of Regime Thugs Responsible for Latest Street Killing

by

Earlier in the week following the stolen election in Venezuela the Anonymous hacker group announced they were declaring war on the “dictatorship of Nicolas Maduro.

Anonymous warned the freedom protesters to cover their faces and wear clothing without logos so they could not be identified.

The Anonymous hacker group broke in to communist tyrant Nicolas Maduro’s data base in Venezuela on Friday. The group posted the names, surnames, and addresses of DGCIM officials. These are the members of the military intelligence division.

Anonymous then posted photos of the regime thugs who they claim were responsible for killing innocent protesters.

And on Saturday Anonymous announced that they had extracted the database of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) – the communist party database!

