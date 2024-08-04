Gun-toting Woman from Texas Arrested in Washington, D.C. for Allegedly Threatening Former President Trump

A Texas woman was arrested in Washington, D.C., for allegedly making threats against former President Donald Trump while carrying an unlicensed firearm.

The Metropolitan Police Department, alerted by the US Secret Service, apprehended the woman, who had traveled from San Antonio, Texas, to the nation’s capital.

Christina Montoya, 41, was detained Friday afternoon in a residential area of northeastern D.C. by officers who located her Honda Accord.

According to a police report, Montoya faces charges of carrying a pistol without a license, possession of an unregistered firearm, and making threats against a former president. Montoya remained in custody Friday night.

A press release from the Metropolitan Police Department stated:

The Metropolitan Police Department announces a woman has been arrested for threats and carrying a pistol without a license. On Friday, August 2, 2024, at approximately 12:12 p.m., MPD received information regarding a woman who traveled to Washington, DC. The woman’s vehicle was located in the First District and subsequent investigation lead to the woman’s location. Through the detectives’ investigation, 41-year-old Christina Montoya of San Antonio, TX, was arrested and charged with Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Threats Against a Former President.

The threats against Trump reportedly began on July 20, though specifics have not been disclosed. Officers recovered a silver Smith and Wesson M&P Shield pistol, a magazine, and a gun lock from Montoya’s vehicle, highlighting the seriousness of the situation, according to CNN.

This incident follows an assassination attempt on the former president during his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13.

The Gateway Pundit reported that 68-year-old Jupiter, Florida resident Michael Wiseman was arrested in July for making threats against President Trump, Senator J.D. Vance, and their children on Facebook.

Wiseman’s threats were allegedly made on his Facebook account. According to the police investigation, he made several threats against Trump and Vance, who were recently nominated as the Republican candidates for President and Vice President, respectively.

Read more: