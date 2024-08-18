Greg Gutfeld Takes a Sledgehammer to Kamala Harris Economic Policy: ‘Going to Sink This Country’ (VIDEO)

This week, Kamala Harris offered some remarks about the rising price of food and other goods. She couldn’t admit that inflation is the fault of her own administration so she tried to blame grocery stores and corporations for supposed price gouging.

On The Five of FOX News on Friday, Greg Gutfeld reacted, reminding the audience that Harris’s claims are downright absurd.

He suggested that Harris and Democrats are treating the American public like idiots and that this line of thinking only works on the weak minded.

Transcript via Real Clear Politics:

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Well, first, I want to point out something Jessica said that Trump began as a millionaire and now he’s a billionaire. I think that makes him an expert in this. I would rather listen to somebody who began as a millionaire and is now a billionaire than somebody who doesn’t have a damn clue about economics. I’ve never heard a candidate today more unsure of themselves on a topic than Kamala Harris. I think she’s been burdened by the weight of expectations put on her by the media. I’ve never seen a better campaign ad for Trump. She’s campaigning better for Trump than Trump is. First, let’s talk about the down payment issue on the house. A lot of this stuff is infuriating because they’re treating the American public like idiots. She makes a proposal that is only half an equation. The first half is here’s a nice thing for you. The second half is missing. Who pays for it? You saw this with student loan theft described as forgiveness. Who paid for it? You paid for it. You see with immigration policy, who is footing the billions and all that free stuff, you’re paying for it. Nothing is free. Nothing is free. And the sooner or later you figure that out, the better off you’re going to be. And that’s directed at Democrats who don’t understand that these policies are going to sink this country… There is no payoff for industries to increase artificially inflate their prices, because the people who drive the prices are the consumers. That is, if you want to understand supply and demand, it’s the consumers who drive the prices. There is absolutely no debate on this. There is not a single economist who would agree that this is the right thing to do.

NEW: Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld absolutely rips Kamala Harris for her economic policy rollout that is being labeled as “communist” by some in the media. Gutfeld’s rant came after co-host Jessica Tarlov said she likes Harris because of her “middle class upbringing.” “I would rather… pic.twitter.com/Q6Y4rlhPpB — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 17, 2024

Kamala Harris is completely out of her league on this topic. She lacks even a basic understanding of economics.