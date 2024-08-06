Gov. Tim Walz Previously Campaigned For Sen. Amy Klobuchar Over Biden and Harris In 2020 Democratic Presidential Primary (VIDEO)

As The Gateway Pundit reported on Tuesday morning, Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris has tagged Democrat Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota as her running mate.

In February 2019, Gov. Walz was not a big fan of Biden and Harris and opted to endorse Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar in the 2020 Democratic Presidential primary race.

In a February 2019 post on X, Walz wrote, “I’ve worked alongside Amy for 12 years. No one is better prepared to lead our country. She’s optimistic about what we can do together.”

“I was proud to be with her at Boom Island today — and even prouder to support Amy Klobuchar for President of the United States,” added Walz.

Walz’s endorsement didn’t do much, and Klobuchar dropped out of the Democratic presidential primary, only snagging seven delegates.

LOOK:

I couldn’t be more proud of my friend @amyklobuchar for her incredible performance in tonight’s New Hampshire primary. Amy has shown time and time again that she can bring people together and build a winning coalition to beat Donald Trump. #Klobmentum #WinBig pic.twitter.com/Sf4mhG4BKT — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) February 12, 2020

I’ve worked alongside Amy for 12 years. No one is better prepared to lead our country. She’s optimistic about what we can do together. I was proud to be with her at Boom Island today — and even prouder to support @amyklobuchar for President of the United States. #AmyForAmerica pic.twitter.com/D5qniuinWl — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) February 11, 2019

Walz even campaigned for Klobuchar in Iowa.

WATCH:

.@amyklobuchar is ready to take on Trump because—unlike him—she goes everywhere, meets people where they are, and listens to what they have to say. That’s how she’s running her campaign and that’s why she’ll make a great president. Tune in to see her at #DemDebate tonight! pic.twitter.com/jvuzOOGjdA — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) November 20, 2019

After Klobuchar dropped, out Gov. Walz waited to endorse Biden.

Per Twin Cities: