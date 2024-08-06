Gov. Tim Walz Previously Campaigned For Sen. Amy Klobuchar Over Biden and Harris In 2020 Democratic Presidential Primary (VIDEO)

by

As The Gateway Pundit reported on Tuesday morning, Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris has tagged Democrat Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota as her running mate.

In February 2019, Gov. Walz was not a big fan of Biden and Harris and opted to endorse Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar in the 2020 Democratic Presidential primary race.

In a February 2019 post on X, Walz wrote, “I’ve worked alongside Amy for 12 years. No one is better prepared to lead our country. She’s optimistic about what we can do together.”

“I was proud to be with her at Boom Island today — and even prouder to support Amy Klobuchar for President of the United States,” added Walz.

Walz’s endorsement didn’t do much, and Klobuchar dropped out of the Democratic presidential primary, only snagging seven delegates.

LOOK:

Walz even campaigned for Klobuchar in Iowa.

WATCH:

After Klobuchar dropped, out Gov. Walz waited to endorse Biden.

Per Twin Cities:

Within a day of Democratic presidential presumptive nominee Joe Biden announcing U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris as his pick for vice president, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan have officially endorsed the pair’s presidential ticket.

In a Wednesday news release the state’s two highest-ranking Democrats officially threw their support behind the former vice president and California senator. With Minnesota’s primaries now complete, the move marks a transition to state Democrats’ focusing in on November’s General Election less than three months away.

In his endorsement, Walz referenced his 12 years representing Minnesota in the U.S. House, eight of which were during the Obama-Biden administration. In those years, he said he was able to “witness (…) first-hand” Biden’s commitment to working families, and work with the then-vice president on legislation to rebuild America’s post-Great Recession economy.

Photo of author
Anthony Scott

You can email Anthony Scott here, and read more of Anthony Scott's articles here.

 