Gov. Jeff Landry Signs New Executive Order Forcing Louisiana’s DMV to Share Non-Citizen Data with Secretary of State — Also Mandates Citizenship Notice for Voter Registration

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry has issued Executive Order JML 24-136, reinforcing the state’s commitment to ensuring that only U.S. citizens have the right to vote in state elections.

“This morning, I was joined by [Louisiana Sec. of State Nancy Landry] and [Attorney General Liz Murrill] to reinforce our commitment to safeguarding election integrity in Louisiana. I signed an executive order requiring all Louisiana agencies to clearly inform individuals that ONLY U.S. citizens are eligible to register to vote. Our elections in Louisiana will remain secure and lawful,” Landry announced on X.

The order references the Fourteenth Amendment of the United States Constitution, which grants citizenship to natural-born and naturalized citizens, while also asserting that the government cannot deny life, liberty, property, or due process to these individuals.

The Governor’s proclamation comes at a time when concerns over election integrity are at an all-time high, particularly in light of the Biden-Harris administration’s handling of border security.

Since taking office, the Biden administration has witnessed over 7.8 million illegal border crossings, with at least 1.5 million “gotaways”—individuals detected by U.S. Customs and Border Protection but who evaded capture. This alarming trend raises serious questions about who is eligible to participate in our electoral process.

Governor Landry’s order reaffirms that only those who have legally obtained U.S. citizenship can register and vote in Louisiana elections. Citing both federal law and Louisiana’s state constitution, the executive order aims to close loopholes that could allow unauthorized immigrants to influence local and state elections.

“Today, I’m going to sign an executive order that states that all Louisiana agencies, while they must offer voter registration with every application for service assistance, are going to make sure that they inform people it is illegal to register to vote if you’re not a citizen,” Landry said during the press conference.

“Our agencies are providing voter registration forms. We’re going to make sure that they don’t provide voter registration forms to those who are undocumented and illegally in this country.”

“This order will be in the form of a disclaimer on the declaration form. Just because you receive a voter registration form doesn’t mean you’re eligible to vote. This executive order makes it explicitly clear when applying for public assistance or state-funded programs exactly what the laws are in this state.”

Louisiana’s Office of Motor Vehicles is also now required to share the names of non-citizens and non-permanent residents with the Secretary of State’s Office following the signing of a new executive order.

