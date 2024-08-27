Gold Star Mother Shares What President Trump Told Her on Third Anniversary of Son’s Death Durin Biden-Harris Botched Afghanistan Withdrawal

Gold Star mom Paula Knauss Selph lost her son, Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, during the Biden-Harris administration’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, which also claimed the lives of 12 additional service members.

Selph had harsh words for the Biden-Harris administration for continuing to evade duck responsibility for the deadly failure.

She told Fox News, “On this day in particular, we are all grieving over something that should have never, ever happened the way it did.”

She continued, “It’s the lack of accountability that has really upset the nation on this. It is the lack of empathy and sympathy for a situation … at least say I’m sorry.”

“At least apologize for a lack of leadership.”

On Monday, President Trump told a crowd that the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal cost the United States its credibility on the world stage, saying that foreign leaders and bad actors no longer “respect us.”

Selph told Fox News co-anchor Sandra Smith, “He’s right. We lost a lot of credibility in our nation and in our world powers. We have lost it. And the only way we will gain it back is if we become a world power again.”

After Trump laid wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery to honor the 13 fallen soldiers killed in the suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Hamid Karzai International Airport, a video showed him placing flowers at Ryan Knauss’ grave.

⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ speaks via phone to the family of SSG Ryan Knauss who couldn’t make it today, as he lays flowers at their boys grave … pic.twitter.com/QNUELSPJKA — Chris LaCivita (@LaCivitaC) August 26, 2024

Selph explained, “He [Trump] called me right after that, and he expressed his sorrow at the fact that he would have to do that.”

“He reminded me that there are good leaders in our nation who will step up when the time comes [and] we will all be grateful when the change of hand happens.”

While President Trump chose to stand with Gold Star families and honor their loved ones, Joe Biden vacationed and Kamala Harris campaigned.