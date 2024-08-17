George Santos to Plead Guilty to Charges Related to Campaign Finance Fraud

Former GOP Congressman George Santos will plead guilty to charges related to campaign finance fraud.

“Victims of former Rep. George Santos (R-NY) have been told that he is expected to plead guilty in federal court on Monday after being charged with multiple counts of fraud related to his campaign operation,” Talking Points Memo reported.

“They told me that he is pleading guilty on Monday,” one of the donors told TPM, adding, “He should be held completely accountable and he is, as far as I can tell, guilty of quite a bit. I know for certain that he lied to my face.”

Last October George Santos was hit with a 23-count superseding indictment.

“Santos Allegedly Filed Fraudulent Fundraising Reports with the FEC to Obtain Financial Support for His Campaign and Repeatedly Charged the Credit Cards of Campaign Contributors Without Authorization” – the DOJ said in a press release.

“Santos allegedly led multiple additional fraudulent criminal schemes, lying to the American public in the process. The FBI is committed to upholding the laws of our electoral process. Anyone who attempts to violate the law as part of a political campaign will face punishment in the criminal justice system,” stated FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge Smith.

Recall that George Santos was charged and arrested in May 2023 after a federal jury returned a 13-count indictment.

Santos was charged with 7 counts of wire fraud, 3 counts of money laundering, and one count of theft of public funds in May.

According to the May indictment reviewed by The Gateway Pundit, Santos was overcharged by zealous government prosecutors.

Santos was hit with five counts for “wire fraud” for engaging in a political contribution solicitation scheme.

The lawmaker was charged for each email or text message sent to potential political supporters (screenshot below):

Santos previously pleaded not guilty but was open to a plea deal.

A hearing for Santos’ guilty plea is expected to take place on Monday afternoon.