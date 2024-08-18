Former Trump Advisor Says FBI Raided His Home This Week Because He Criticized Biden’s Ukraine Policy

The FBI earlier this week raided the home of Dimitri Simes, a Russian-born policy analyst who advised Trump in 2016.

Dimitri Simes, who has been living and working in Russia since October 2022, said his Virginia home was raided because he spoke out against the Deep State and criticized Biden’s Ukraine policy.

The raid “clearly is an attempt to intimidate, not only somebody from Russia, but just anyone who goes against official policies and particularly against the deep state,” Simes told Sputnik News.

“My suspicion is that instead of trying to get me to come to the United States and to interrogate me — or even to arrest me — their real purpose is to make sure that I would not come back,” said Simes.

The bank account Simes uses to pay the mortgage on the home was also frozen.

The New York Post reported:

A former advisor to Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump claims his Virginia home was raided by FBI agents this week. Dimitri Simes, whose name came up over 130 times in former special counsel Robert Mueller’s 2019 report into Russian interference in the presidential election, told the Rappahannock News he was out of the U.S. and wasn’t notified ahead of Tuesday’s search. He also insisted he’s not aware of being the focus of any law-enforcement investigation. The Russian-born policy analyst advised Trump’s 2016 campaign.

My father speaks out about the FBI raid on his home in Virginia. There is no logical reason for this search from an information gathering standpoint. The likely motive is to intimidate him and prevent him from ever returning to the United States. https://t.co/4MHcEUFIaW — Dimitri Simes Jr. (@DimitriASimes) August 16, 2024

Dimitri Simes was smeared by Robert Mueller and Deep State hacks during the Trump-Russia collusion probe.

Recall that Robert Mueller’s investigation of Trump “collusion” with Russia prior to the 2016 Presidential election focused on eight cases:

Proposed Trump Tower Project in Moscow—

George Papadopolous—

Carter Page—

Dimitri Simes—

Veselnetskya Meeting at Trump Tower (June 16, 2016)

Events at the Republican Convention

Post-Convention Contacts with Russian Ambassador Kislyak

Paul Manafort