Former RINO Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey Endorses Trump and Kari Lake

The former RINO governor of Arizona, Doug Ducey, has surprised conservatives by endorsing Donald Trump and Kari Lake’s campaign for Senate.

Posting on the X platform, Ducey said he would be voting Republican down the ballot.

“Much is on the line this election year & I’m encouraging all eligible Arizonans to vote & prioritize the issues that most affect our state & nation,” Ducey wrote.

“I will be voting for Republicans up & down the ballot in November — and both Donald Trump and Kari Lake have my endorsement.”

1/ — Doug Ducey (@DougDucey) August 13, 2024

“The border must be secured. Inflation must be tamed. America must be respected around the globe and World War III must be avoided.

“The Supreme Court should not be restructured by Chuck Schumer. The TCJA must be extended and made permanent. School choice must be supported.”

“Differences aside, there is too much on the line and only a Republican in the White House and a majority in the House and US Senate can ensure it.”

8/8 — Doug Ducey (@DougDucey) August 13, 2024

His endorsement will likely come as a disappointment to RINO and McCain Republicans, many of whom might have hoped he would endorse Kamala Haris and Lake’s Democratic opponent Ruben Gallego.

While Trump and Lake will likely be grateful for his endorsement, Arizonans will not forget Ducey’s betrayal on the issue of election fraud.

In both the 2020 presidential election and 2022 gubernatorial race, both Trump and Lake had their elections tainted by widespread voter fraud, all of which has been extensively documented by The Gateway Pundit.

However, Ducey denied its existence and refused to cooperate with attempts to challenge the election results.

Following the 2022 gubernatorial race, he even welcomed leftist Democrat Katie Hobbs to his office and congratulated her on winning a “hard-fought race” against Lake.