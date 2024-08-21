Former NBA #1 Overall Pick Blasts Black Celebrity ‘Gatekeepers’ for “Shaming” Voters to Support Kamala Harris Based on Race: “Kamala’s Skin Color Ain’t Gonna Pay for Our Groceries”

In a fiery rant, former NBA #1 overall pick Kwame Brown has taken a stand against black celebrity ‘gatekeepers,’ accusing them of using race as a weapon to pressure voters into supporting Kamala Harris.

Brown’s criticism is directed at influential figures like Rickey Smiley, D.L. Hughley, and Steve Harvey, whom he claims are “shaming” black voters into backing Harris simply because of her skin color.

“Kamala’s skin color ain’t gonna pay for our groceries,” Brown said, echoing the frustrations of many Americans struggling with skyrocketing inflation and economic hardship.

He pointed out that Harris, during her tenure, has done more for other communities, notably securing $26 billion for Asian Americans, while black Americans continue to be overlooked.

“[Kamala] could be sworn in by this lady, Supreme Court justice. They don’t even know how to define what a woman is. So, a Black woman who used to be an Asian woman gave $26 billion dollars to Asian Americans.”

“She can’t do nothing directly for Black people, but she did something directly for her people, which is Asian Americans. $26 billion dollars in 2023. Yeah, she can’t do nothing for Black Americans, but Asians can get $26 billion—not million—$26 billion in the form of government funding, government grants, and contracts. Meanwhile, mothers and fathers can’t afford groceries.”

Brown didn’t hold back in his critique of the so-called “go-along-get-along gang” of black celebrities who he believes are out of touch with the realities facing everyday Americans.

He slammed them for pushing a narrative that prioritizes racial solidarity over tangible policy achievements, accusing them of pandering to political elites at the expense of their own community.

“When you talk about real situations, people are not concerned with if somebody is Black or not. You’re not paying nobody’s bills with your skin color. Kamala Harris is not going to help get your bills paid just because she’s Black.”

“Inflation is at an all-time high. When you go and look at the policy, and this is what’s sad about Ricky Smiley, D.L. Hughley, and Steve Harvey, nobody calls these gatekeepers out.”

“Like I said, I came here to expose the go-along-get-along gang. Steve Harvey, Ricky Smiley, and D.L. Hughley are definitely a go-along-don’t-get-along gang. Just think about it. They don’t give you anything intelligent to say. Steve Harvey just basically sounds like he’s shucking and jiving.”

He took aim at Harvey, who recently described Harris as an “alley-oop” for voters on Election Day.

“What do you mean, alley-oop? You alley-ooping Americans to this dummy that’s not going to give them anything but gave Asians $26 billion? This ain’t basketball, Steve Harvey. This is politics. And politics decides people’s lives. Politics decides where you’re going to live, how well you’re going to live in that area, the rules you’re going to live under, and the school system. Everything is decided by politics. But you want us to go off your mama’s back. She can do nothing.”

WATCH: