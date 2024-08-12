Florida GOP Announces 1 Million Voter Registration Lead Over Dems

On Sunday, the Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) announced an important milestone in the Sunshine State.

Republican voter registrations have amassed a 1 million voter registration advantage over the state’s Democrat Party, the largest margin for the GOP since the late 1980s.

Evan Power, Chairman of the RPOF, shared, “Our success goes beyond just numbers.”

“It’s about a vision to make Florida the beacon of freedom for the rest of the country. Thanks to the tireless efforts of our volunteers and the unwavering commitment of our Republican elected officials, we have built the most successful party in the nation. Together, we will continue to show the rest of the country that Florida leads the way.”

Republican House Speaker Paul Renner shared on X, “The reasons are clear: We prioritize public safety; balance our budget; promote political, economic and educational freedom (ranking No.1 on education and the economy); and, make major investments to improve our environment and infrastructure.”

The reasons are clear: We prioritize public safety; balance our budget; promote political, economic and educational freedom (ranking No.1 on education and the economy); and, make major investments to improve our environment and infrastructure. https://t.co/FF1pkiDPHO — Paul Renner (@Paul_Renner) August 12, 2024

The announcement touts the leadership of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, President Donald Trump, and other state officials.

DeSantis said on Sunday, “Six years ago, registered Democrats outnumbered registered Republicans by almost 300,000 — and Florida had never had more registered Republicans than Democrats in its history.”

“Now, Republicans outnumber Democrats by 1 million voters, which is a sea change that few thought possible (and contrary to the many predictions that FL would become a blue state).”

He added, “Leadership matters. Bold colors, not pale pastels.”

Six years ago, registered Democrats outnumbered registered Republicans by almost 300,000 — and Florida had never had more registered Republicans than Democrats in its history. Now, Republicans outnumber Democrats by 1 million voters, which is a sea change that few thought… https://t.co/MZ7m96s5TW — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) August 11, 2024

It’s official! There are 1 MILLION more Republicans than Democrats in the free state of Florida! Today, we cemented Florida’s deep RED status thanks to our strong Republican leadership and grassroots leaders. pic.twitter.com/KCrpxKHpKd — Florida GOP (@FloridaGOP) August 11, 2024

Florida’s Voice reports: