Flashback: Woke Scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson Says Feelings Determine Gender, Not Chromosomes (Video)

Trust the science, they say. But what happens when you can’t trust the scientist?

Woke scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson took to X recently to posit that feelings determine gender, not chromosomes.

“The XX, XY chromosomes are insufficient,” deGrasse Tyson stated.

“Because when we wake up in the morning, we exaggerate whatever feature we want to portray the gender of our choice.”

“Suppose no matter my chromosomes, today I feel 80% female, 20% male. I’m going to put on makeup. I’m going to do that. Tomorrow, I might feel 80% male. I’ll remove it and I’ll wear a muscle shirt.”

Watch:

Neil deGrasse Tyson takes pride in “communicating science”. Here he explains that XX/XY chromosomes don’t determine if you are male or female, and instead, each day you can wake up and decide that “today I feel like I am female or male” This is the state of science today pic.twitter.com/qui5sBtFPe — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) August 15, 2024

In 2023, deGrasse Tyson argued for allowing men to compete in women’s sports. When called on his decidedly unscientific approach, he reverted to an emotional argument.

He told the TRIGGERnometry podcast, “Let me work my way there. So, what the trans conversation in foisting up on us is to find ways to slice the athletic universe such that we still have interesting, fair matches…Rather than saying no to it all, let’s be creative!…Let’s solve it rather than taking your older view of the world and more modern emergent conduct of people to fit that.”

“So fix the playing field, damn it! Well, don’t say it’s an unfair playing field so all of a sudden, the big issue is trans women taking the slot of a woman in an unfair playing field! Fix the playing field! And you know something? The day you fix that playing field, this conversation will look completely ridiculous. That’s what I’m trying to tell you.”