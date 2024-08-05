Flashback: Biden Regime and International Donors Send $80 Million Every 2 Weeks to Taliban-Controlled Afghanistan Amidst Reports of Funds Being Misappropriated, Says Government Watchdog

The Biden regime and other international donors provide around $80 million in aid to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan every two weeks, the Free Beacon reported back in November 2023.

The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), the U.S. government’s leading oversight authority on Afghanistan reconstruction, has reported that the Biden regime and other international donors are inadvertently fueling the Taliban’s coffers.

Despite the Biden administration’s assurances to the contrary, around $80 million in aid is funneled into Taliban-controlled Afghanistan every two weeks. This aid, intended for humanitarian projects, is being siphoned off by the Taliban through various means, including fraudulent nonprofits.

According to SIGAR, the United Nations sends “cash shipments” to Afghanistan every 10 to 14 days.

According to the SIGAR report:

“Due to the disruption to international banking transfers and liquidity challenges since the Taliban takeover in August 2021, the UN transports cash to Afghanistan for use by UN agencies and its approved partners. State told SIGAR that the UN cash shipments—averaging $80 million each—arrive in Kabul every 10–14 days. According to the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), all cash is placed in designated UN accounts in a private bank; none of the cash brought into Afghanistan is deposited in the central bank or provided to the Taliban. UNAMA said the cash is carefully monitored, audited, inspected, and vetted in accordance with UN financial rules and processes. From December 2021 to July 2023, the UN reported transferring $2.9 billion to support humanitarian operations. According to the World Bank, UN cash inflows were around $1.1 billion as of August 2023, following the $1.8 billion in cash shipments in 2022.”

This money is theoretically supposed to be shielded from the Taliban. However, the terror group’s interference in UN and NGO activities has been on the rise throughout 2023.

They have been arresting aid workers and demanding “sensitive data” about various projects. Moreover, they have established fraudulent NGOs to receive donor assistance and have infiltrated and extorted existing Afghan NGOs delivering educational assistance. The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has also reported that their agency-funded projects have been affected by Taliban interference in recent months.

According to a report, Taliban leaders and officers are stealing undisclosed amounts from the tens of millions of dollars donated to Afghanistan.

Kabul Now reported:

A report by Foreign Policy magazine, published on 30 December 2022, citing sources involved, states that Taliban leaders and commanders have been stealing unknown quantities from the tens of millions of dollars flown into the country, using the money to keep “supporters onside with handouts of cash and food and funding the private operations.” There have been longstanding complaints about the Taliban prohibiting humanitarian assistance reaching some communities and provinces across Afghanistan. “The Taliban are observing and managing the money, deciding where it must go, to what people, in which parts of the country,” the former officer said. “The people have no choice. The [Taliban] have no support, especially in the Hazara and Tajik environments in Ghor and Badghis provinces and other remote areas. The U.N. people are Afghans. They have no power to object—they face danger, intimidation, and so do their families. And no one checks later.” In other regions, such as southern provinces where the population is predominantly Sunni Pashtun, like the Taliban, aid goes directly to Taliban families and supporters,” reports Foreign Policy. According to the UN, 97% of Afghanistan’s population live in poverty and millions are dependent on aid for survival.

The Judicial Watch reported that the extremist group has been exploiting the aid system by creating fraudulent nonprofit organizations.

By establishing fake Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), the group has managed to divert a significant portion of the aid money flowing into Afghanistan.

Judicial Watch reported:

The Taliban has established fraudulent non-governmental organizations (NGO) to loot the hundreds of millions of dollars in humanitarian aid that the United States has sent Afghanistan since the 2021 military withdraw. NGOs are typically nonprofits with humanitarian missions that supposedly work to improve public or social welfare. Approximately 1.5 million NGOs operate in the U.S., according to the State Department, and they advocate for a variety of issues that include the environment, healthcare, women’s rights, marginalized populations, youth empowerment and economic development. The U.S. government gives NGOs billions of taxpayers every year through various agencies, including the departments of Health and Human Services, Homeland Security and State. In Afghanistan terrorists are not surprisingly stealing the humanitarian aid that keeps flowing to the central Asian Islamic nation by, among other things, utilizing fake NGOs. Specifically, the Taliban is benefiting from American education funding through the establishment of fraudulent NGOs to receive donor assistance, according to an audit published recently by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR). The Taliban is also infiltrating and extorting existing Afghan NGOs delivering educational assistance, the probe found. “For example, an NGO official told us the Taliban are targeting and extorting Afghans who receive monetary support from U.S.-funded education programs under the guise of taxation,” the report states. “In another example, NGO officials told SIGAR that the Taliban are coercing NGOs to hire Taliban supporters or purchase goods from Taliban-owned companies.” Trending: OUCH! Speaker at Trump Atlanta Rally Ends Kamala Harris’s Career with One Question About Willie Brown (VIDEO) Prior to the Biden administration’s abrupt military withdraw, the U.S. invested $1.3 billion on education-related programming in Afghanistan and reportedly it “contributed to significant improvements” in the Muslim nation’s education system. Since the terrorist group returned to power in August 2021, Uncle Sam has continued to fund Afghanistan’s education sector through six programs that cost $185.2 million even though the Taliban has issued decrees drastically limiting access to education for girls and women as well as restricting women’s ability to work and other basic freedoms. Nevertheless, the American taxpayer dollars keep flowing. In fiscal year 2023, which ended in September, the U.S. sent Taliban-ruled Afghanistan over $566 million in humanitarian assistance. Most of it was for emergency food but a chunk was classified as going to general humanitarian and health. More than $15 million went to a cause that is labeled “redacted” in the government records. Read more here.

Please note: Joe Biden armed the Taliban with $80 Billion in US weapons and supplies when he surrendered to the Taliban and fled Afghanistan in 2021.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported – Joe Biden supplied the Taliban terrorist organization and their Islamist accomplices with billions of dollars worth of US weapons, armed vehicles, helicopters, ammunition, and piles of cash.

Rather than destroying the equipment before leaving the country, Joe Biden surrendered nearly $85 billion worth of US military equipment to the Taliban.

The Taliban later released a video of the weapons Joe Biden left behind and the room full of stacks of $100 bills Joe left for good measure. The Taliban posted videos of pallets of weapons and stacks of $100 bills they have seized.