FIREWORKS! JD Vance Mocks Kamala Harris to Reporters in Front of Air Force Two (VIDEO)

JD Vance on Wednesday walked over to Air Force Two on the tarmac in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to confront Kamala Harris.

Kamala Harris and her creepy, Marxist, stolen valor running mate Tim Walz are holding a rally in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on Wednesday.

The outdoor venue in Eau Claire where Harris and Tim Walz will rally is beyond pathetic.

No one was lined up for miles. No one cares about Harris and Walz.

A look at the outdoor venue in Eau Claire, Wisconsin where VP Kamala Harris and Gov Tim Walz will rally early this afternoon

Vance deplaned and walked over to Air Force Two which had just touched down at the same airport.

Vance just got off of his plane and is walking over to Air Force Two, which touched down just a few minutes ago at the same airport here in Wisconsin

JD Vance and his team walked over to the cameras covering the Air Force Two arrival.

Vance mocked Kamala Harris to the gaggle of reporters posted in front of Air Force Two.

“Hopefully it’s going to be my plane in a few months. I also thought you guys may get lonely, because the VP doesn’t answer questions from reporters,” JD Vance said.

Vance is right.

It has been 17 days since Kamala Harris stole Joe Biden’s delegates and she has not answered a single question about the Obama-backed coup.

Harris has not done one single press conference since she forced Joe Biden off the ticket.

