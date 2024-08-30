The Feds Are ‘Trying To Squeeze’ Special Forces Vet and J6 Prisoner Jeremy Brown Into A Plea Agreement To Conceal His Discovery Now They Are Threatening a Seditious Conspiracy Conviction

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Justice has given Ret. Special Forces Green Beret another preposterous but expected ultimatum: Take a plea agreement for four misdemeanor charges or face the full wrath of the United States government!

The Biden administration has warned Jeremy that he now faces up to 20 years in prison. He is an innocent man who is being targeted by his government.

Jeremy Brown is a Green Beret and former Republican candidate for Congress in Florida’s 14th Congressional District. Brown served in the United States Army from 1992 to 2012 and reached the rank of Special Forces Master Sergeant.

Jeremy Brown served his country honorably.

Jeremy Brown NEVER entered the US Capitol on January 6. His crime was, in reality, refusing to be an FBI informant, as TGP described in several previous posts.

As The Gateway Pundit reported over two years ago now, Jeremy Brown refused to be an informant for Chris Wray’s FBI on January 6 — They wanted him to be one of their undercover operatives at the Jan. 6 Trump rally. Jeremy refused and later released video of the agents coming to his home to recruit him to do their dirty work.

So the FBI stormed his home at 3:45 PM on a Thursday in October 2021 and arrested him on bogus misdemeanor charges.

Jeremy Brown has now been a political prisoner of the Biden regime for over 1,000 days – for embarrassing and exposing Chris Wray’s FBI!

But that wasn’t enough – so now the Biden administration Is going to throw more charges at him.

Jeremy’s family member contacted The Gateway Pundit this week.

Thank you so much! I will get back to you soon with that written summary and to let you know if they move Jeremy tonight. I’m praying that tonight isn’t the night, but they’ve had him on notice to be ready for the last couple of days. The waiting is torture.

This is the fourth time that they will have tried to move Jeremy since his conviction, and the fifth time since he was arrested. I’ll type up more information to send you, but Jeremy said that what he thinks needs to get out there is that emergency motion filing that is being submitted tonight. He said that it will explain everything. I’ll also send a written summary of recent events soon.

I wanted to let you know that Jeremy has told me that his attorney is filing TONIGHT an Emergency Motion to have the court order his trial to be by Video Teleconference and to hold me there in Citrus County. The Government has already said it was opposed to holding the trial by Zoom, but the emergency motion lays out why it should be granted and questions the Government’s motives behind their illogical opposition to his request to have his case fall under Rule 43 (b)2. Jeremy’s attorney Chris, who isn’t his DC attorney, told me that the filing will show up on PACER and Courtlistner and can be downloaded from there. If I get a download of it, I will send it to you ASAP.

This update was then sent to Alicia Powe this week:

Hi Alicia, Jeremy was not moved last night. He stayed awake all night long with his boxes packed beside him (as he has for the last three nights now), wondering when they might be coming to move him. It is good news that they haven’t yet initiated his transport to DC. They are hell-bent on bending all the rules to get him there, though, so it appears to be only a matter of time before they move him.

I am still working on getting a download of that emergency motion filing that Jeremy’s attorney should have submitted last night. In the meantime, if you wish to use what I’ve written below as a refresher for you of a summary and history of Jeremy’s case (and there is so much that this doesn’t even touch on!) or as a commentary piece, then feel free to do so. I believe that the filing that should be available today should back up what I’ve written below. Reach out if you have any questions or if you need anything. Thank you! –Jen Hicks

The Gateway Pundit received earlier in the week. Jeremy Brown, who served his country faithfully for twenty years in the US military is now a political prisoner being treated worse than a hardened criminal.

MSG (Ret.) Green Beret Jeremy Brown recorded a conversation he had with two JTTF agents who came to his door in December 2020, in the days prior to J6. The agents pretended that the reason that they showed up at Jeremy Brown’s door was to follow up on a post he had made on social media. (And in the recording, the agents claim that they make these kinds of visits all day long.) What the agents eventually revealed that they were there for, though, was to try to recruit him to spy on law abiding citizens. When Jeremy heard FBI Director Chris Wray saying in March 2021 that no FBI agents were involved in J6, Jeremy decided to become a whistleblower and he released the recording that he had. He knew that doing so would make him a target of the FBI. He was right.

Somehow, this man, Jeremy Brown–a 20 year Special Forces Master Sergeant (Ret.)– who the FBI claims is too dangerous and was denied bond, was allowed to remain free until September 30, 2021. The warrant for Brown’s arrest was issued one day prior, on September 29, 2021, which also happens to be the same day that an FBI whistleblower named Marcus Allen began to be retaliated against by the FBI for issuing the same warnings that Brown was alerting people to–which is that the FBI wasn’t being honest about the truth of J6. It is also notable that the two JTTF agents who are in the recording can be heard stating multiple times that Jeremy Brown posed no threat. They even said that on a level of one to ten, Brown was a ZERO level threat. The judge in Jeremy’s case did not allow the recording to be entered as evidence to show that the FBI agents had deemed him to be no threat at all and that the FBI had motive to target him. Jeremy was denied bond and has been behind bars since the raid of his home on September 30, 2021.

Among the evidence supposedly seized during the raid were grenades that were NOT Jeremy’s, but were planted. If you want to see how corrupt our judicial system is, Jeremy’s case is full of examples. The evidence (which includes forensic analysis and military tracing) is so clear that the grenades weren’t his, but a jury trial is a crap shoot at best. What the Government argued to convince the jury to find Brown guilty on the grenade charges was that, in a jail call with his girlfriend right after the 5 1/2 hour raid of their home, when Jeremy asked what was seized, his girlfriend listed all of the items and when she said “grenades,” Jeremy was silent and didn’t object. AHA!–said the Government. He MUST be guilty if he didn’t object when she read through that list of items taken. His silence was his confession, said the Government. Let that sink in. What you say can and will be used against you, and what you DON’T say can and will be used against you, too. That example pretty much sums up every aspect of Brown’s case. They set the rules and change them as they go in order to get the outcome that they want. And what they want is for Jeremy Brown to go away. Permanently .

In addition to the planted evidence, though, Brown did admit that the two unregistered firearms that were seized did belong to him. In addition to arguing that the Government had no right to raid his home with a non-specific, unconstitutional warrant–issued by a DC judge for the search of Brown’s Florida home–Brown also holds that it is his Second Amendment right to own those firearms without permission from the tyrannical Government from whom our weapons are meant to protect us. He is willing to challenge the Government on every violation of his rights that they have lodged against him–all the way up to the Supreme Court, if necessary.

But, “the process is the punishment,” and I didn’t know before becoming involved as an activist and advocate for Jeremy Brown just how extensive the abuse of plea deals is. The reason that Biden can claim that hundreds of Americans have admitted guilt to their role in what the left calls an insurrection is because many of those who accepted plea agreements reached their breaking point and were willing to do anything to get the Government to release the pressure on them from the thumb that they were under. Jeremy doesn’t fault any of them who have taken plea deals, for he says that what people are being made to endure is indeed torture. It is cruel and unusual punishment. He also notes that what he was taught in SERE school (Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape) is that every man breaks and that the training they were given was to delay being broken. People are being punished for crimes they did not commit, and the punishment becomes so unbearable that innocent people are admitting to guilt for things they did not do.

The plea deals that are offered allow the Government to write the narrative in any way they see fit. Threatening tactics are also being employed to try to force the acceptance of the plea deals. After over 1000 days of incarceration, and 3 1/2 years after January 6, 2021, Jeremy was offered a plea deal for one of the misdemeanor charges and told that, if he didn’t accept the plea agreement, they would consider adding on charges of seditious conspiracy! He refused the plea agreement and he will push the issue to trial to expose their corruption. As Jeremy Brown says, “The only way to get tyranny to stop its progression is to refuse to yield to such evil.” Brown refuses to yield or to compromise with these tyrants, but he needs the American people, for whom he is making these sacrifices, to come to his aid. If we want the corrupted system to change, then we have to be willing to support those who are courageous enough to be our champions in the fight. Jeremy Brown needs our help right now. His motion to stay the two pending misdemeanor charges (which were cooked up to justify the raid of his home) was denied this week.

The stay motion was to try to keep Jeremy in the Citrus County Detention Facility where he is presently being held. The reason for the stay is because he currently has an appeal of the verdict on the weapons charges for which he is now serving time. It was the two misdemeanor charges for trespassing and for disorderly conduct which initiated the unconstitutional search of his home–NINE MONTHS AFTER January 6–that allowed the opportunity for planted evidence to be “seized” and used against him. The judge who refused to grant the stay motion admitted that he hadn’t even looked at Brown’s appeals brief ! He never read it. But he still determined that Brown’s motion to stay should be denied.

The extent to which our weaponized Government is going in order to keep Jeremy Brown from speaking is the reason why Brown believes that his life is in danger if they were to move him from Florida to DC. He believes that we might soon hear reports of how Brown slipped and fell in the shower, or how he accidentally stabbed himself in the throat with a toothbrush handle (shiv). Or how he could have hanged himself the way that Epstein did. (Epstein didn’t kill himself.)