Federal Judge Bans Marxist Tyrant New York AG Letitia James From Censoring Pro-life Pregnancy Center

The Gateway Pundit reported in May that Marxist tyrant New York AG Letitia James notified pro-life pregnancy centers in the state of possible lawsuits over allegedly misleading statements about ‘abortion pill reversal’ (APR) protocols.

On Thursday a U.S. District imposed a preliminary injunction on James limiting her efforts.

On April 22, James’ office sent “Notice of Intention to Sue” threat letters to at least a dozen pregnancy help organizations that offer or share information about the APR protocol, and the centers were given just five days to respond.

A collective of pregnancy help organizations sued the AG to block the threatened prosecutions.

In May, James tried to relocate the lawsuit against her from its Rochester venue to New York County Court in Manhattan, where the atmosphere was more likely to be friendly to her Marxist ways. Those effots were rejected by New York Supreme Court Justice Sam Valleriani.

Valleriani issued the consolidation order on May 24, 2024, to combine a lawsuit brought by James against pregnancy help organizations in Manhattan, New York, with the previously filed case brought by the organizations in Rochester’s Monroe County Court.

The latest victory for pro-lifers is limited to plaintiffs represented by the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADL).

Just the News reports:

The First Amendment does not allow the United States to adopt “Oceania’s Ministry of Truth.” That line from George Orwell’s dystopian novel “Nineteen Eighty-Four” opens U.S. District Judge John Sinatra’s order Thursday imposing a preliminary injunction on New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is threatening pro-life pregnancy centers for telling women about so-called abortion pill reversal, as their lawsuit proceeds. Her office may not enforce state consumer fraud laws against the National Institute of Family and Life Advocates (NIFLA), Gianna’s House and Options Care Center, which sued in May, for referring to APR, calling it safe and effective or directing people to the APR Hotline and website in their ads, social media and promotional materials.

ADF Senior Counsel Caleb Dalton, who argued before the court last week., said of the ruling, “Women in New York have literally saved their babies from an in-progress chemical drug abortion because they had access to information through their local pregnancy centers about using safe and effective progesterone for abortion pill reversal. But the attorney general tried to deny women the opportunity to even hear about this life-saving option.”

“Many women regret their abortions, and some seek to stop the effects of abortion drugs before taking the second drug in the abortion drug process. Taking supplemental progesterone may give them a chance to save their baby’s life. Women should have the option to reconsider an abortion, and the pro-life pregnancy centers we represent in this case truthfully inform them about that choice. The court was right to affirm the pregnancy centers’ freedom to tell interested women about this life-saving treatment option.”