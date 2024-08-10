FBI Claims Trump Would-Be Assassin Thomas Crooks Had High Enough SAT Score for Ivy League School

The FBI, in a recent meeting, shared that Trump rally shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks was “strikingly intelligent.”

In their meeting, the FBI further revealed that Crooks’ SAT score of 1500 was high enough to be considered for IVY League schools such as Harvard.

According to Prep Scholar, Harvard requires a minimum SAT score of 1460, which is 40 points lower than Crooks’ score.

To be accepted to an IVY League score such as Yale, potential students must score at least 1470 on their SAT, which is still 30 points lower than Crooks’ score.

Per Yahoo News:

The FBI told Donald Trump last week that Thomas Matthew Crooks may have been much smarter than many initially thought. The FBI reached that conclusion in part because Crooks scored higher than 1500 on his SAT pre-college exam—a score that would put him in the running for universities like Harvard, where an admitted student’s average score is 1520. Federal agents sat down with Trump on Aug. 1 to inform him of new information they’d uncovered about his would-be assassin, sources told ABC News. The FBI said in the meeting that they believe Crooks was “strikingly intelligent” but likely suffered from an undiagnosed disorder. Citing loved ones and ex-classmates, the FBI said Crooks “would routinely sway back and forth while standing at the bus stop.”