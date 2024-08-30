Failed Presidential Candidate Chris Christie Lands New Job

Failed Republican presidential candidate and former governor of New Jersey, Chris Christie, has landed a new job at Yale.

Christie will teach a new course at Yale titled “How to Run a Political Campaign.”

The new course will be available to Yale’s Jackson School of Global Affairs undergraduate and graduate students.

The course description of the class reads, “When deciding whether to run for any office all of these issues must be confronted in addition to the core considerations of issue positions, fundraising and the most important question of all: If I do win, what do I want to accomplish and what kind of leader do I want to be?”

Christie’s decision to teach a class on how to run a political campaign is quite amusing, considering the former Governor dropped out of the 2016 and 2024 republican primaries after failing to run a successful campaign.

In 2016, Christie received 0.18% of the vote in the Republican presidential primary, and in 2024, he received 0.63%.

Since dropping out of the 2024 presidential race, Christie has refused to endorse Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

