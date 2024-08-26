Ex-Obama Intern EXPOSES The DNC in Heartfelt Confession | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.

ARTICLE 1: WATCH: Former Obama Intern and Democrat Campaign Worker Speaks Out After Attending the DNC as Volunteer

ARTICLE 2: Bill O’Reilly and Chris Cuomo Erupt in On-Air Shouting Match After O’Reilly Tells The Truth About Kamala Harris

ARTICLE 3: Pure Class: RFK Jr. Responds After a Few Kennedy Family Members Release Cruel Statement Following His Endorsement of President Trump (Video)

ARTICLE 4: WATCH: J.D. Vance Smacks Down Kristen Welker on Meet The Press as She Tries to Run Cover for Kamala Harris with Biased Questions

ARTICLE 5: AG Merrick Garland Brags About J6 Prosecutions and Issues a Veiled Threat Regarding Upcoming Elections

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.