END OF AN ERA: Iconic Rock Band Aerosmith Abruptly Ends Tour and Announces Retirement, Shocking Fans

The legendary band ‘Aerosmith’ has been rocking out on stage for fans for decades, but now it is suddenly all over.

The band just canceled their current tour and announced their retirement, shocking the music world and fans all across the country.

Apparently, lead singer Steven Tyler has some issues with his voice and is not expected to recover.

FOX News reports:

Aerosmith retires from touring, Steven Tyler’s voice won’t make full ‘recovery’: ‘Heartbreaking’ After over five decades, Aerosmith is retiring from touring. On Friday, the official X account for the band announced that frontman Steven Tyler’s voice has not been able to fully recover, leading them to the “heartbreaking” decision to stop performing. “It was 1970 when a spark of inspiration became Aerosmith. Thanks to you, our Blue Army, that spark caught flame and has been burning for over five decades. Some of you have been with us since the beginning and all of you are the reason we made rock ‘n’ roll history,” the lengthy statement began. “It has been the honor of our lives to have our music become part of yours. In every club, on every massive tour and at moments grand and private you have given us a place in the soundtrack of your lives. We’ve always wanted to blow your mind when performing,” the statement continued. The band then addressed the current state of Tyler’s health. “As you know, Steven’s voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury,” the statement read. “We’ve seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side.

Here’s more from the band’s announcement on Twitter/X:

We are grateful beyond words for everyone who was pumped to get on the road with us one last time. Grateful to our expert crew, our incredible team and the thousands of talented people who’ve made our historic runs possible. A final thank you to you – the best fans on planet Earth. Play our music loud, now and always. Dream On. You’ve made our dreams come true. *For those who purchased their tickets through Ticketmaster, you will automatically be refunded – there is nothing further you need to do. For those who purchased via third-party resale sites such as SeatGeek, StubHub, VividSeats, etc. – please reach out to your point of purchase for more details.*

They certainly had a great run.

(Image:Source)