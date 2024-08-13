Elon Musk Invites Kamala Harris for an Interview on X Spaces – Will Miss Word Salad Take Him Up on It?

by
image by @Realjaprince

On Monday night, former President Donald Trump joined forces with tech mogul and billionaire Elon Musk for what can only be described as a “major interview.” The event was nothing short of groundbreaking, bringing together two of the most influential figures of our time for a conversation that will be remembered for years to come.

Trump Crashed X

Originally scheduled to begin at 8 PM ET, the interview faced a delay due to a massive Distributed Denial of Service (DDOS) attack, pushing the start time to around 8:45 PM ET.

While the source of the attack remains unclear, it’s evident that certain forces were desperate to prevent this powerful exchange from taking place.

But they couldn’t stop it.

When the conversation finally kicked off, President Trump and Elon Musk delved into a wide array of topics. At one point, Musk expressed how refreshing it was to have a real conversation, contrasting it sharply with the current administration.

“You can’t have a conversation with Biden… it’s not possible,” Musk said.

Musk and Trump agreed on a critical point: if Trump does not reclaim the presidency, America as we know it is finished. They echoed sentiments that Democrats are poised to destroy the country if given another chance.

Elon Musk on Tuesday morning announced that the combined views of his interview with Trump is nearly one billion!

The combined conversation for the Trump-Musk interview reached nearly 1 billion views!

This was a HUGE win for President Trump and America – to hear from the former president without the constant gotcha questions from the Pravda-US media.

But it gets even better…

This morning, Elon Musk invited Miss Word Salad to hold a Twitter Space with him.

Will she take him up on it? Will her handlers allow it? Or will they continue to hurl insults at Trump, Elon, and American voters?

We shall see.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 