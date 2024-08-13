Elon Musk Invites Kamala Harris for an Interview on X Spaces – Will Miss Word Salad Take Him Up on It?

On Monday night, former President Donald Trump joined forces with tech mogul and billionaire Elon Musk for what can only be described as a “major interview.” The event was nothing short of groundbreaking, bringing together two of the most influential figures of our time for a conversation that will be remembered for years to come.

Trump Crashed X

Originally scheduled to begin at 8 PM ET, the interview faced a delay due to a massive Distributed Denial of Service (DDOS) attack, pushing the start time to around 8:45 PM ET.

While the source of the attack remains unclear, it’s evident that certain forces were desperate to prevent this powerful exchange from taking place.

But they couldn’t stop it.

When the conversation finally kicked off, President Trump and Elon Musk delved into a wide array of topics. At one point, Musk expressed how refreshing it was to have a real conversation, contrasting it sharply with the current administration.

“You can’t have a conversation with Biden… it’s not possible,” Musk said.

Musk and Trump agreed on a critical point: if Trump does not reclaim the presidency, America as we know it is finished. They echoed sentiments that Democrats are poised to destroy the country if given another chance.

Elon Musk on Tuesday morning announced that the combined views of his interview with Trump is nearly one billion!

This was a HUGE win for President Trump and America – to hear from the former president without the constant gotcha questions from the Pravda-US media.

But it gets even better…

This morning, Elon Musk invited Miss Word Salad to hold a Twitter Space with him.

Happy to host Kamala on an Spaces too — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2024

Will she take him up on it? Will her handlers allow it? Or will they continue to hurl insults at Trump, Elon, and American voters?

We shall see.