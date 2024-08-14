Election Interference or Constitutional Crisis? The Alarming Censorship of Political Texts in Minnesota’s Crucial Primary

Guest post by Jason Sullivan for The Gateway Pundit

In a blatant act of electoral interference, approximately 30% of political text messages aimed at mobilizing Republican voters in Minnesota’s open primary are being blocked right now.

This isn’t just any election; it is a pivotal contest between Rep. Ilhan Omar and Don Samuels, a battle with profound implications for conservative values and the ideological balance of power.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, a member of the progressive “Squad,” is notorious for her far-left policies, including calls to defund the police and criticisms of Israel, which starkly contrast with conservative principles. Don Samuels, her challenger, proposes a potential shift toward more centrist policies, emphasizing community safety and bipartisan collaboration. His victory could mark a crucial ideological shift in a district long dominated by progressive agendas.

However, the effective silencing of conservative voices through the censorship of crucial political communication unveils a disturbing potential to sway election outcomes. By blocking a substantial portion of voters from receiving messages that inform them of their right to participate in the Democratic primary, telecommunications companies are not just infringing on First Amendment rights but are engaging in what can only be described as covert electioneering.

This is not merely a failure of technology or a glitch in the system; it is a calculated suppression of political speech. The blocked messages were designed to encourage Republican participation in an open primary, a legal strategy to influence electoral outcomes, and a practice historically used by both parties. Yet, by selectively censoring these messages, carriers may be swaying the electoral outcome, depriving conservatives of the opportunity to challenge a prominent progressive incumbent in a critical election.

The implications of this are seismic. In a district where elections can be decided by razor-thin margins, every vote—and indeed, every message—counts. The censorship of political texts could literally change the outcome of elections, undermining the electoral process and our democratic norms.

As we stand in the midst of this electoral season, this incident serves as a stark reminder of the threats facing our democratic process. It’s not just about who gets to send or receive a message; it’s about ensuring that all voices, regardless of political affiliation, can participate in the democratic process unimpeded. We must demand transparency and accountability from telecommunications companies to protect the integrity of our elections.

The right to communicate freely is the cornerstone of our democratic process, and when that right is threatened, so too is the very foundation of our free society. This is not just interference; this is a constitutional crisis, where the basic rights enshrined in our First Amendment are being blatantly violated. It’s time for every American to stand up, speak out, and demand that our voices be heard, loud and clear, without censorship or interference.

The polls don’t close until roughly 8 PM tonight.

PEOPLE NEED TO HEAR THIS MESSAGE AND GET OUT AND VOTE!!!