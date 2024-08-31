Election 2024 as Explained by Time Magazine in February 2025

The sworn confession of the 2020 scam to secure the White House was made in February 2021. In the February 4th, 2021, Time Magazine cover story, the insider details of the great steal were shared.

The story was a breathless, narrative of what the Deep Staters did to block democracy in the November 2020 election to get Biden into the White House.

It’s ok for the Deep Staters to confess, they own the mainstream media and much of the court system and are waging a war on any lawyer who tries to file suit against them.

Time shared in a jubilant whisper, “There was a conspiracy unfolding behind the scenes, one that both curtailed the protests and coordinated the resistance from CEOs. Both surprises were the result of an informal alliance between left-wing activists and business titans.”

Translation of this story: Thankfully, Deep State government worked with Big Tech to silence and censor Donald Trump and his supporters, weaponize Government against them, and ensure election process dominance to ensure that only trusted Blue Operatives had their hands and eyes on the workings of the election to make sure enough ballots and votes were created so Joe Biden was declared the winner.

Something is amiss this time around. A pre-confession was just made by Mark Zuckerberg. Somehow Zuckerberg missed the memo, choked, or panicked. Zuckerberg somehow was unaware that the Time Magazine, February 2025 article was possibly already in draft form. So what is the February 2025 article in Time Magazine going to say this time?

We had to save the world in 2020, we got away with it, we had to do it again in 2024

In the old political days of America, we had the “October Surprise”. Usually the “October Surprise” was one or two political canards sprung at the last moment.

In the 2004 election it was the Swift Boat/Counter-Swift Boat and the Bush/Texas National Guard Service election hijinks that were attempted and countered successfully.

Those were quaint and precious days, and they are a reflection onto a more innocent and simpler America. Now we have Black Swans, far more impactful events that are intended not just to sway elections but alter the course and direction of society.

Initially people would voice concerns about a singular, “Black Swan Event”. Now there are so many Black Swans, they are shooting them at us at fully automatic, like an out-of-control tennis ball cannon on the tennis court.

Here are just a few of the Black Swan Events or foreboding stories so far that may morph into gist for the draft write up for the February 2025 Time Magazine Election Special:

Crowdstrike Worldwide Computer Meltdown: George Kurtz the CEO has begged forgiveness and apologized for this catastrophe in July. I’m not buying it. Kurtz was part of McAfee when they performed a similar software update push in 2010 that cause cyber chaos. Was the Crowdstrike worldwide internet chaos a smokescreen to plant malware? Three Billion Social Security Numbers Stolen: Three billion Social Security Numbers and accompanying identities were “stolen” when there are only 350 million Americans. This disparity makes no sense. The precise information needed to generate mail in ballots on an industrial scale was taken. How many ballots do they need to create for a Kamala “slam dunk victory”? Multiple Assassination Attempts on Trump were necessary to save America: Butler, PA was the first, but we already have been told Iran is lurking out there to remove Trump from the equation. The facts of Butler have gone into the same black hole as the Las Vegas shooting. Biden Cognitive Cover Up: We have a RICO Conspiracy to cover up Biden’s cognitive state but it was justified because the 2020 Steal saved America? Kamala was right in the middle of the Conspiracy but did it to save the Democracy? (PS, we don’t have a Democracy, we have a Republic). First successful Presidential Coup in American History: Unlawfully swapping out Biden for Kamala and illegally using Biden donations for Kamala was justified to assure Trump did not re-take the White House? A nuclear decapitation strike was necessary to save America: This one is the silver bullet that may held in reserve if all the other Black Swans don’t throw the election. The New York Times broke the story on secretive directions given by the group leading America, whoever that is, to prepare for possible simultaneous nuclear exchange with China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea. Would allowing these nations to conduct a demonstrative nuclear strike on American territory provide the reason to suspend the election to ensure Trump did not return to the White House?

De-moralization and Mass Psychosis is the intent with the Black Swan Conveyor Belt

There are 20 other insane reasons the irreconcilable Globalists and Deep Staters have on their conveyor belt of lies to destroy America. We are dealing with irrational, hateful people, who couldn’t care less about the American Constitutional Republic.

Anyone who thinks they are better off today than they were four years ago is delusional. If financially they really are off better than four years ago: good for them if they earned it through hard work, innovation, and successfully implementing a vision.

That is much harder in Kamala’s America unless you are part of the Crony Capitalism Mafia.

Most Americans are not better off than they were four years ago, financially, spiritually, or morally. If gleefully shrieking “Trump is a felon” is more important than America collapsing by open borders and the world descending into the fire of World War III, I beg to differ.

Time Magazine may already have the draft story for the February 2025 edition. However, we still have time to spike their story. The good news is, we’re the majority, we just have to start acting like it and learn to take back the levers of control in our formerly great country.