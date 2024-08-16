Economist James Rickards on Kamala and Walz: “They’re Marxists… They’re Trying to Destroy the United States and a Lot of Tradition and Culture All at Once” (VIDEO)

Economist James Rickards joined The War Room on Friday to discuss the outrageous attempt by the legacy media to remake Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz, a communist, into moderates who care about the future of a free and prosperous America and its people.

Like most Americans who are suffering under the boot of the Biden-Kamala regime, Rickards was not buying this load of garbage.

** James is the author of the financial newsletter, The Strategic Intelligence. You can check it out at RickertsWarRoom.com.

As we have reported numerous times, the mainstream media today cannot do anything buy lie to prop up these radicals.

As far as deciphering the media’s Kamala campaign, James Rickards laid it out best.

James Rickards: Biden and Harris in particular, and Walz, forget it. They are – they’re Marxists. They don’t call themselves that. I don’t believe in name-calling, but I do believe in good analysis. When you’re a Marxist, posing as something else, which is what they are, this is where you end up. It becomes nihilistic in the sense that it’s not even a program anymore. It’s not about building things or doing things, whether you agree or not. It’s about destroying things. That is what they’re trying to do. They’re trying to destroy the United States and a lot of tradition and culture all at once. Obama said that, We’re going to reform the country. Well, people should have taken them a little more literally. I agree. There’s a connecting thread, but I agree that they’ve gone off the deep end of that… Peter Navarro: …On a scale of 1-10, Jim, how surprised were you that, A.) he (Tim Walz) was involved with that stuff, and B.) that he would get chosen given the antipathy towards communist China and the key battleground states of Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania? James Rickards: I actually wasn’t that surprised, and here’s why. It’s who they are. But there’s the narrative, and then there’s the reality. The reality is Kamala Harris is a dunce. She’s a blank slate. She’s whatever they tell her. Walsh is not. He seems pretty smart, but he is pro-China, pro-communist, pro-globalist, socialist, woke against everything that the war room posse and you and Steve Ban and others advocate. But that’s what they want. That’s who the Democratic Party is. Now, that’s the reality. Now, what’s the narrative? The narrative is she’s a breath of fresh air, she’s young, she’s energetic, they use the word joyful, et cetera. She’s the new generation. Walsh is down home, Midwest farmer guy, wears flannel and truck driver hats. The question is, politically, as I think about it, can you sustain the narrative in the face of a contrary reality?

James Rickards nailed it.

We are looking at two devoted Marxists wanting to continue Obama’s plan of destroying America.

