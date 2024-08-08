Economic Pressure Scheme Draws ‘Counterpunch’ Against Leftists Promoting Abortion

This article originally appeared on WND.com

A planned economic pressure campaign by New York City comptroller Brad Lander against corporations that have not jumped quickly enough to suit him into the business of selling abortion pills is facing shocking headwinds.

From other investors in a number of major corporations.

The Washington Stand documented that Lander wrote threatening letters to multiple companies, Costco, Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons and McKesson, “extorting” them with warnings that if they didn’t start selling the dangerous abortion chemical, mifepristone, he would dump $1.3 billion in company shares.

For example, his threat to Costco was, “The Costco Board of Directors’ and management’s failure to publicly commit to Costco becoming a certified mifepristone dispenser therefore raises significant investor concerns. These concerns include the company’s responsiveness to a growing market opportunity, its mitigation of potential reputational risks, and its commitment to maximizing sales and long-term shareholder value.”

But there soon was a “counterpunch,” the report said.

That message was from companies with more than $100 billion in assets under management, including, the report said, “Inspire Investing, Guidestone, Morgan Stanley, Truist, Bowyer Research, Innovest Portfolio Solutions, Transform Retirement, Barbara Mull Investment Solutions, Pax Financial Group, Harvest Investment, Steward Guide Wealth Partners, WSI Financial Partners, Kingdom Focused Financial, Christian Wealth Management, Chandler Wealth Management, Insight Financial, 4:8 Financial, Blue Jasper Capital, Bright Portfolios, Surepath Financial Services, Sage Oak Financial, Schwallier Wealth Managers,” and more.

It was Lander who claimed, falsely, that “mifepristone’s safety is well established,” as the Stand explained that’s “a common lie that’s been debunked by countless personal testimonies, emergency room statistics, and in-depth research.”