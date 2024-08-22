DNC Teases Secret Leftist Guest to Boost Kamala’s Struggling Image as She Accepts Nomination in Convention Finale — Rumors Swirl Around Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and George W. Bush

The 2024 DNC in Chicago is set to culminate on Thursday night with Kamala Harris poised to deliver the most critical speech of her political career as she officially accepts the Democratic nomination for President of the United States.

With her campaign struggling to gain traction, the DNC is pulling out all the stops to create a spectacle that might distract from her lackluster policies and uninspired rhetoric.

Harris, who has yet to clearly define her policy agenda, faces a tough challenge in convincing voters that she is the right choice for the presidency. Her campaign, built on vague promises and empty platitudes, has failed to resonate with the American people.

In a desperate attempt to generate excitement, rumors have surfaced that the DNC is planning a surprise guest appearance by major celebrities like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, or even former Republican President George W. Bush.

According to former CNN anchor, Don Lemon, “I’m sure you guys have read all the headlines, all the stuff on social media about who’s going to be at the DNC. Is it going to be Beyoncé? Is it going to be Taylor Swift? Here’s what I hear from sources. If it’s going to be anyone, it would be Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and George W. Bush speaking. Those would be the heavy hitters, and it could happen. I’m just saying…”

WATCH:

BREAKING: Don Lemon recently shared on Instagram that his sources suggest George W. Bush could make a surprise appearance as a special guest speaker at the #DNC in Chicago tonight. Notably, Bush has avoided attending any RNC events since Donald Trump became the party’s leader.… pic.twitter.com/nCT7XPIFaW — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 22, 2024

The Gateway Pundit posted earlier this month, “Trump-hater Taylor Swift about to endorse Kamala Harris? Swift left a shadow of Kamala Harris on her Instagram post, sparking speculation.”

RUMOR MILL: Is Trump-hater Taylor Swift about to endorse Kamala Harris? Swift left a shadow of Kamala Harris on her Instagram post, sparking speculation. pic.twitter.com/YVrAaawyTA — The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) August 7, 2024

According to The Tennessean, the signs point to Beyoncé as the guest.

As prep begins for Day 4, the final day of the national convention, signs have begun to point that one of the two artists might make it to the United Center stage in Chicago. And if you bet on Queen Bey…you might be right. X, formerly known as Twitter, has been abuzz with signs pointing to Beyoncé coming to the stage to support Vice President Kamala Harris as she accepts the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination. All the buzz started when Emmy Ruiz, the White House Political Director, tweeted a single emoji of a bee. Even though she put it off on her child getting ahold of her phone, it has sparked rumors across the internet. “Sorry guys my 6 year old took my phone,” she later tweeted.

​The prospect of a RINO like Bush taking the stage at a major Democrat event is not a surprise to anyone.​

While this may come as a shock to some, for those who have been paying attention, it’s merely the culmination of a long and troubling journey for a man who has increasingly distanced himself from conservative principles.

Critics argue that Bush’s policies, both during and after his presidency, have often contradicted the values he once claimed to champion.

UPDATE:

TMZ reported that Beyoncé is in Chicago, preparing to make a performance at the Democratic National Convention.

Beyoncé is in Chicago, and getting ready to pop out for Kamala Harris on the final night of the Democratic National Convention … TMZ has learned.

Multiple sources in the know tell us Queen Bey will be the big surprise performer as VP Harris officially accepts the Democratic party’s nomination to run for president.