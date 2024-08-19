“DNC Go Home! Or We’re Gonna Bring the War Home!” – Pro-Hamas Protestors Flood Downtown Chicago Ahead of DNC Convention (VIDEO)

Pro-Hamas protestors flooded downtown Chicago ahead of the DNC convention which begins on Monday.

The DNC built a massive wall around the convention and will require ID’s for entry – as they oppose voter ID laws border security because its ‘racist.’

Kamala Harris arrived in Chicago Sunday night after driving around western Pennsylvania in a tour bus.

Harris was greeted by Trump supporters everywhere she went on Sunday.

Harris-Walz last stop is Primanti Bros in Moon, where they are being greeted by a group of Trump supporters pic.twitter.com/wPwAxMS0th — Ryan Deto (@RyanDeto) August 18, 2024

By the time Kamala Harris arrived in Chicago Sunday night, far-left protestors were in the streets demanding the DNC “go home!”

BREAKING: Thousands of Democrat Pro-Palestine protestors and rioters have FLOODED Downtown Chicago to protest the DNC. Here it looks like they have SHUTDOWN an entire street There are cops everywhere, but the crowd now severely outnumbers them Things are getting crazier as more… pic.twitter.com/NFZz5rVud7 — George (@BehizyTweets) August 18, 2024

Protestors chanted: “Racist, sexist, anti-gay, Christian fascists go away!”

Protesters in Chicago chant “Racist, sexist, anti-gay, Christian fascists go away” on the eve of the DNC. pic.twitter.com/CoQimSOiJC — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 18, 2024

“DNC go home! Or we’re gonna bring the war home!” protestors chanted.

Protesters chant for the DNC “to go back home!” : @Julio_Rosas11 pic.twitter.com/JgE7gdYW4R — TheBlaze (@theblaze) August 19, 2024

Things are off to a great start in Chicago!