“DNC Go Home! Or We’re Gonna Bring the War Home!” – Pro-Hamas Protestors Flood Downtown Chicago Ahead of DNC Convention (VIDEO)

Pro-Hamas protestors flooded downtown Chicago ahead of the DNC convention which begins on Monday.

The DNC built a massive wall around the convention and will require ID’s for entry – as they oppose voter ID laws border security because its ‘racist.’

Kamala Harris arrived in Chicago Sunday night after driving around western Pennsylvania in a tour bus.

Harris was greeted by Trump supporters everywhere she went on Sunday.

By the time Kamala Harris arrived in Chicago Sunday night, far-left protestors were in the streets demanding the DNC “go home!”

Protestors chanted: “Racist, sexist, anti-gay, Christian fascists go away!”

“DNC go home! Or we’re gonna bring the war home!” protestors chanted.

Things are off to a great start in Chicago!

