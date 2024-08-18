Disgraced Reunion: Obamas and Clintons to Spew Same Old Liberal Propaganda at DNC

As the Democratic National Convention (DNC) kicks off in Chicago, the party is trotting out its most celebrated figures to rally support for a struggling ticket.

The DNC will run from Monday through Thursday, with specific themes designated for each day.

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama are set to address the nation on Tuesday.

With a theme of “A Bold Vision for America’s Future” for Tuesday, the former First Couple will undoubtedly present themselves as the torchbearers of progress and unity. But let’s be real—what the Obamas call “progress” is little more than a continuation of the elitist, out-of-touch policies that lead to the destruction of America.

Joining the Obamas on stage will be Bill and Hillary Clinton, whose political careers have been marred by scandal after scandal.

From Bill Clinton’s infamous Oval Office indiscretions to Hillary’s disastrous handling of classified information and her shady dealings through the Clinton Foundation, the Clintons have left a trail of corruption that the Democrat Party has conveniently swept under the rug.

Bill Clinton is slated to address the convention on Wednesday with the theme ‘A fight for our Freedom.’ His speech will precede the acceptance address by vice presidential nominee Tim Walz. Hillary Clinton is scheduled to take the stage on Monday, with the theme ‘For the People,’ on August 19, during the convention’s opening night.

The Washington Post reported:

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson will welcome Democrats on Monday, while Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker will speak on Tuesday.