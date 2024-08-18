Disgraced Reunion: Obamas and Clintons to Spew Same Old Liberal Propaganda at DNC

As the Democratic National Convention (DNC) kicks off in Chicago, the party is trotting out its most celebrated figures to rally support for a struggling ticket.
The DNC will run from Monday through Thursday, with specific themes designated for each day.
Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama are set to address the nation on Tuesday.
With a theme of “A Bold Vision for America’s Future” for Tuesday, the former First Couple will undoubtedly present themselves as the torchbearers of progress and unity. But let’s be real—what the Obamas call “progress” is little more than a continuation of the elitist, out-of-touch policies that lead to the destruction of America.
Joining the Obamas on stage will be Bill and Hillary Clinton, whose political careers have been marred by scandal after scandal.
From Bill Clinton’s infamous Oval Office indiscretions to Hillary’s disastrous handling of classified information and her shady dealings through the Clinton Foundation, the Clintons have left a trail of corruption that the Democrat Party has conveniently swept under the rug.
Bill Clinton is slated to address the convention on Wednesday with the theme ‘A fight for our Freedom.’ His speech will precede the acceptance address by vice presidential nominee Tim Walz. Hillary Clinton is scheduled to take the stage on Monday, with the theme ‘For the People,’ on August 19, during the convention’s opening night.
The Washington Post reported:
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson will welcome Democrats on Monday, while Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker will speak on Tuesday.
Biden is scheduled to deliver Monday night’s keynote address. First lady Jill Biden is also scheduled to speak that night, and second gentleman Doug Emhoff is slated to speak at the convention Tuesday.
Also Tuesday, Democrats will hold what they’re calling a “roll call celebration” for Harris and Walz to mark their nominations. The move will be ceremonial because the official roll call was held virtually earlier this month to ensure that they would appear on all state ballots. On Tuesday, members of all 57 delegations will deliver remarks and cast ceremonial votes for Harris and Walz as the party’s presidential and vice-presidential nominees.
Other confirmed convention speakers include former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton; former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton; Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer; House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries; and former first lady Michelle Obama.
Harris is expected to speak Thursday night to formally accept the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination, the day after Walz delivers his vice-presidential acceptance speech Wednesday. For those in Chicago who cannot get into the United Center to watch Harris’s nomination speech, the nonprofit GoChiLife is planning a watch party that night at Soldier Field, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. The stadium, home to the Chicago Bears NFL team, can seat more than 60,000 people.