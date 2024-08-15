Oklahoma Democrats and Establishment RINOs Push to Remove Republican Ryan Walters from Office After He Orders Teachers to Place a Bible in Every Classroom (VIDEO)

Oklahoma Democras and establishment RINOs are pushing state legislators to impeach State Schools Superintendent Ryan Walters from office.

Walters crime was pushing for Bibles in every classroom in the state.

Earlier this year, Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters condemned President Joe Biden’s recent rewrite of Title IX, labeling it as “radical and illegal” and a direct assault on the rights of states, families, and specifically young women and girls. This was after the Biden regime proudly announced that women will be forced to allow men in their locker rooms and bathrooms with a new 1577-page Title IX ruling.

Walters made it clear that Oklahoma does not intend to comply with the unconstitutional federal mandate.

Then in July, Ryan Walters announced that every classroom in the state of Oklahoma will have a Bible.

Now state RINOs and Democrats are working overtime to impeach Superindent Walters because he defends the people of Oklahoma and put Bibles in classrooms!

Walters joined Natalie Winters on The War Room to discuss this latest assault on his office.

Ryan Walters: Since we launched our Bible initiative that we’re going to continue to make sure our kids understand the role the Bible played in American history and understand that so many of our founders reference the Bible. Again, it’s history. The left can be offended. They cannot like it, but they can’t rewrite our history. The left has come at me. But the latest thing that they’ve done, again, I’ve been sued a couple of dozen times here. They’re always suing me, trying to stop me that way, just like they do Steve Bannon and President Trump. But the latest is now we’ve got a Republican. He is a complete RINO union sellout. His name is Mark McBride, leading a charge to try to impeach me. They’re trying to launch an investigation into me today. Again, what you see is what is typical of when the left cannot stop you in an election, when they can’t steal it, when they can’t advance their policy, when a conservative policy advances, they find the weakest Republicans out there, buy them off, and then engage in these types of attacks. We’ve never seen anything like it. This is unprecedented.

Video via Midnight Rider.