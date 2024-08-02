Did Old Joe Say the Quiet Part Out Loud? Biden to Reporters: “You Got Me For At Least 90 Days Or So” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Thursday night welcomed home Americans released in a prisoner swap.

As TGP reported, Russia agreed to release four high-profile detainees – Evan Gershkovich, Paul Whelan, Alsu Kurmasheva, and Vladimir Kara-Murza – as part of an unprecedented multi-country prisoner exchange.​

They arrived in the United States late Thursday evening.

The Released Detainees

Evan Gershkovich : The Wall Street Journal reporter was arrested in March 2023 on espionage charges, which he and his employer vehemently denied.

: The Wall Street Journal reporter was arrested in March 2023 on espionage charges, which he and his employer vehemently denied. Paul Whelan : A former U.S. Marine detained since 2018, Whelan was serving a 16-year sentence for alleged espionage. Recall, Joe Biden announced he traded the world’s most wanted fugitive, Russian Viktor Bout, AKA, the “Merchant of Death” for pot-smoking anti-American baller Brittney Griner instead of Marine veteran Whelan.

: A former U.S. Marine detained since 2018, Whelan was serving a 16-year sentence for alleged espionage. Recall, Joe Biden announced he traded the world’s most wanted fugitive, Russian Viktor Bout, AKA, the “Merchant of Death” for pot-smoking anti-American baller Brittney Griner instead of Marine veteran Whelan. Alsu Kurmasheva : A Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalist with dual U.S.-Russian citizenship, Kurmasheva was detained in October 2023 on charges of failing to register as a “foreign agent.”

: A Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalist with dual U.S.-Russian citizenship, Kurmasheva was detained in October 2023 on charges of failing to register as a “foreign agent.” Vladimir Kara-Murza: A prominent Russian opposition figure and journalist, Kara-Murza was serving a 25-year sentence for treason and spreading “false information” about the Russian military.

Joe Biden raised eyebrows after he suggested that he will only be in office for the next 90 days. His term doesn’t end until January 20, 2025.

Is Biden going to resign his presidency or is he just so demented that he doesn’t realize he has over 5 months left in office?

“You’re stuck with me as president for awhile, kid. There’s no way out. You got me for at least 90 days or so,” Biden said as Kamala Harris lurked in the background.

WATCH:

Biden looked completely shot as Kamala Harris rattled off a word salad.

