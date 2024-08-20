DEVELOPING: Heavy Police and SWAT Response to Gunman Barricaded in Store Near DNC Convention in Chicago

Checking in on day two at the DNC convention…

A gunman is reportedly barricaded in a store near the DNC convention in Chicago.

The FBI is on scene assisting local law enforcement.

Via Fox News reporter Garrett Tenney: Heavy police and SWAT response to what I’m told is a gunman barricaded in a store about 4 blocks from the DNC at the United Center in Chicago. Police chopper in the air, armored vehicle rolled up, SWAT team with shields.

“I’m told by police the barricaded gunman is wanted for murder. The store is part of a strip mall that includes a grocery store. SWAT team is now preparing to send up a drone over the site,” the Fox News reporter said.

Earlier Tuesday a bomb threat was emailed to a local Fox affiliate on day two of the DNC convention.

Far-left protestors threatened to bomb the DNC convention.

Chicago police are investigating warnings pipe bombs were planted at four hotels near the DNC convention.

“We placed bombs in your hotels. F*ck you and all the DNC bastards. You will understand what they are going through,” the email from “kid sniffers” said in reference to the Democrats’ support for a “genocidal regime in Israel.”

Chicago police said to expect bigger protests today.

DEVELOPING…

