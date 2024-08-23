Democrat TikTok “Influencer” Tries to Troll Conservative, Ends Up Revealing His Own Troubling Views

A Democrat TikTok influencer, Walter Masterson, who boasts 2.4 million followers on TikTok, tried to troll conservative John McEntee, who runs the dating website The Right Stuff.

Masterson, a self-professed comedian, was decidedly unfunny when he responded to a McEntee post pointing out the failures of the Biden-Harris regime in addressing rampant crime across the nation.

In his post, McEntee posited, “We used to have stop and frisk for criminals in this country. But liberals whined.”

“So now, we only have it for soccer moms at the airport.”

Masterson’s subsequent response to McEntee revealed more about his own racial politics than anyone else’s.

While eating a Harris-Walz cookie and trying hard to be clever, Masterson stated without self-awareness, “So, you like when police stop and frisk Black people, but you’re angry when white women have to go through a metal detector. Got it.”

In an insulting two-fer, Masterson conflates the word criminals with Black people and also seems to imply that only White women are involved enough with their children to be soccer moms.

Influencer LJ Truth absolutely humiliated Masterson in a follow-up post on TikTok, saying, “I think he said criminals. We used to have stop and frisk for CRIMINALS in this country.”

“He definitely didn’t say Black people. He said criminals. And you can’t just switch out the term “criminals” for “Black people’ because those two terms aren’t synonymous. Right?”

“And if someone were to switch out the term “criminals” and instinctively use “Black people” or switch out “soccer moms” for “White women,” that would be kinda weird. That would be engaging in racial stereotypes.”

“Some would even say that’s just being racist.”

“And I just never would have been able to imagine someone who spends all their time mimicking and poking fun at one political side for their supposed bigotry could slip up this bad with their own bigotry.”

