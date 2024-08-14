Democrat Election Worker in Harris County, Texas Charged with Six Felonies For His Role in Rigging 2022 Election After Probe Finds Insufficient Paper Ballots in Republican Precincts



Darryl Blackburn

A Democrat election worker in Harris County, Texas was charged with 6 felonies for his role in rigging the 2022 midterm election.

Democrat District Attorney Kim Ogg on Tuesday announced tampering and theft charges against election worker Darryl Blackburn after there was a paper ballot shortage at 119 polling locations across Harris County.

The investigation found there were insufficient paper ballots in many Republican precincts.

Darryl Blackburn has been charged with tampering and theft. Blackburn was paid $90,000 by Harris County to allocate paper ballots to polling locations while also working a full-time job on the side.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott in November 2022 called for an investigation into “widespread problems” with Harris County elections.

“I’m calling for an investigation into the widespread problems with the Harris County elections last Tuesday.” Abbott said in 2022.

“The allegations of election improprieties in our state’s largest county may result from anything ranging from malfeasance to blatant criminal conduct.” he added.

“Voters in Harris County were frustrated by confusion and delays including missing keys, insufficient paper ballots in Republican precincts, staffing problems, and more,” Abbott said.

“I’m calling on the Secretary of State, the Attorney General’s Office, and the Texas Rangers to initiate investigations into allegations of improprieties in the way that the 2022 elections were conducted in Harris County,” he said.

“Voters in Harris County deserve to know what happened. Integrity in the election process is essential. To achieve that standard, a thorough investigation is warranted,” he added.

“We know this was a failure,” outgoing Democrat District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “Mr. Blackburn not only stole thousands of dollars from Harris County in the sense that he lied on timesheets, but much more importantly, he stole individuals’ rights to vote a basic constitutional right in our democracy because people on both sides were delayed in their voting, halted in their voting, rerouted in their voting.”

Even though there weren’t enough paper ballots at 119 Harris County polling elections on Election Day in 2022, Kim Ogg said the Democrat election worker had no intent to impact the outcome of the election.

Sure.

Ogg did however say that Blackburn’s crime did indeed impact the election.

The overwhelming majority of Election Day voters are Republicans so of course a lack of paper ballots on Election Day means Republicans were disenfranchised.

“I do want to say that the investigation found no evidence of intent to impact the outcome of the election for either party,” Kim Ogg said. “But it is undeniable that there is a lot of evidence to show that Mr. Blackburn’s crime did impact the election.”

What a joke!

