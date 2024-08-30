THE CRINGE: Kamala Harris Uses Fake Accent During Visit to Black-Owned Café in Savannah, Georgia (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz traveled to Savannah, Georgia on Thursday to hold a campaign rally on the final day of their bus tour.

Harris had to bus in supporters to her Savannah rally held at the Enmarket Arena.

Kamala struggled to drum up local support since a famous singer wasn’t available to perform in Savannah Thursday night.

She resorted to busing in support.

Kamala Harris also stopped at a black-owned café in Savannah to pander to black voters.

Harris spoke in her fake accent as she walked around Dottie’s Market and pretended to be interested in the food.

“What is that cake? I want a slice of that caramel… that’s my favorite! Oh! Chocolate and caramel? Fantastic!” Harris said in her fake accent.

WATCH:

Harris also used a fake accent during her Savannah rally.

WATCH:

