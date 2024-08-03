Condemned USA and Jonathan Gross Stand Against Government’s Ruthless Prosecution of Trevor Brown, a Vulnerable Mentally Challenged J6 Defendant

In the face of unprecedented governmental overreach and stark injustice, Condemned USA and the dedicated pro bono counsel Rabbi Jonathan Gross have stepped up to defend Trevor Brown, a young man with diagnosed mental disabilities.

Their unwavering commitment shines as a pillar of righteousness and divine purpose, fighting against an administration intent on unjust persecution.

Trevor Brown, a kind and sensitive young man, found himself caught in the chaos of January 6th. In the Western “Tunnel” area around 4:00 PM, Trevor was pushed to the front of the crowd, fell, and was nearly trampled to death.

He was ultimately saved when police, along with Victoria White, pulled him to safety. Despite the mayhem, Trevor’s call for “peace and unity” can be heard on video, highlighting his non-violent stance amidst the turmoil.

Trevor did not commit any violent acts that day. The government is fully aware of this, as well as his mental disabilities, confirmed by a court-ordered competency evaluation. Despite a diagnosis from the Bureau of Prisons’ expert recognizing Trevor’s mental disability, the government cruelly insists on charging him with a felony.

This callous decision aims to pad their prosecution statistics, ignoring pleas for justice and compassion—a misdemeanor plea acknowledging Trevor’s mental state and the circumstances of his actions, showing that the government prioritizes numbers over human decency, and punitive measures over compassion.

Amidst this bleak landscape, a significant victory has emerged. Over the government’s objections, the court has allowed Trevor to present an insanity defense. This ruling could mean the difference between freedom and incarceration for Trevor.

However, to mount a successful defense, an expert witness must be retained, costing between $5,000 and $10,000—an insurmountable sum for Trevor.

Trevor stands alone in this battle, without financial support or resources. This is where our community of faith and justice must intervene. Condemned USA, founded by Treniss Evans, a man known to never quit fighting for what is right, is committed to defending the defenseless and upholding God’s work.

Treniss Evans and Rabbi Jonathan Gross are calling for your support to help Trevor in his time of need. Rabbi Jonathan Gross, giving an extraordinary gift of his time and expertise, has stepped in to shield Trevor from this grave injustice, epitomizing selfless dedication and divine purpose.

As these men give of themselves, they ask you, the community, to give a little too. Your generous contribution will help secure the expert witness necessary to assert Trevor’s insanity defense, granting him a fighting chance at justice and freedom. By donating, you are not only supporting Trevor but also standing against a system that unjustly targets the most vulnerable among us.

Let us unite in this righteous cause. Together, we can make a profound difference in Trevor’s life and demonstrate that compassion and justice can prevail.

Your contribution can be the lifeline Trevor needs. By donating, you directly support the legal defense and advocacy efforts required to ensure he receives a fair trial. Together, we can show that our community stands firmly for justice, compassion, and the defense of the vulnerable.

Donate Today and join Condemned USA, led by the indomitable Jonathon Gross and Condemned USA in this noble mission. Your support helps us continue to do God’s work, defending those who cannot defend themselves and upholding the principles of justice and mercy.