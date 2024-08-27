Socialist Uprising: Chicago Plans to Launch City-Run Grocery Stores

As grocery store chains such as Aldi, Walmart, and Whole Foods have fled Chicago due to an increase in theft, Chicago is planning to launch a city-run grocery store.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has commissioned a study looking into creating grocery stores operated by the City of Chicago.

HR&A Advisors did the study, and the research concluded that Chicago could establish three stores in the city to combat “food deserts” in the Windy City.

The Chicago Sun Times revealed the report reads, “In the absence of private sector action or commitment to provide sustainable grocery options, it is necessary for the city to play a role in creating and sustaining grocery services in neighborhoods that lack grocery access.”

In a post on X, Johnson wrote, “My administration aims to tackle food inequity with a network of three City-owned grocery stores, offering equitable access to fresh, healthy food in underserved communities.”

The move by Johnson was a step by Chicago to implement a communist system where the city or state owned the production and distribution of food, which history shows us ended disastrously.

