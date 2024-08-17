Chicago Businesses Already Boarding Up Storefronts in Expectation of Radical Mobs at Democrat National Convention (VIDEO)

The Democrat National Convention is happening in Chicago next week and local businesses are taking no chances.

The radical mobs of Israel-hating leftists are expected to be out in full force, so businesses with storefronts have already started boarding them up, assuming that there will be tons of pointless destruction.

The radical left has a reputation for destruction in situations like this. Expect to see a lot of smashed windows, fires, and graffiti after they get done with the city.

WGN News in Chicago reports:

Downtown Chicago businesses board up ahead of Democratic National Convention A number of businesses in the city’s business district have covered windows and doors with plywood to better protect the buildings should demonstrations during next week’s Democratic National Convention turn unruly. Scott Shapiro of Syd Jerome Menswear is among the businesses that chose to reinforce their windows, saying he’s had “zero indication” of any additional protections in the Loop. The men’s clothing shop is located on Madison Street, just down the block from City Hall and along the route to the United Center. Shapiro said his storefront has been damaged on four previous occasions, with windows broken merchandise looted and other property damage. “We know from past experiences something could ensue so we want to be proactive and get ahead of it,” he said. Crews with a business called Chicago Board Up Services say they’ve boarded up at least a dozen locations around the West Loop, downtown and Daley Plaza and have plans to work on additional businesses weekend.

Here’s the video report:

No one had to do this during the Republican convention.

Why is the left so intent on destruction? It has become what they are known for.