The Catholic Church in Nicaragua: Beacons of Resistance in the Face of Ortega’s Repression

In an act that reflects the rise of religious repression in Nicaragua, the authoritarian regime of Daniel Ortega has recently expelled seven Catholic priests to the Vatican. This measure has been condemned by the international community and highlights the courage of the Catholic Church in its fight for justice and human rights in an increasingly hostile environment.

Since the mass protests of 2018, the Catholic Church has become a constant target for the Ortega regime. The government’s response to the peaceful demonstrations, which initially opposed reforms to the social security system, quickly transformed into a brutal repression of any form of dissent. The Church, in its role as mediator and refuge during crises, faced the wrath of Ortega, who accused it of conspiring to overthrow his government.

Vatican News reported:

Of the group of priests detained in Nicaragua, seven were exiled this Wednesday, August 7, and sent to Rome, where they arrived on Thursday afternoon. The priests are Víctor Godoy, Jairo Pravia, Silvio Romero, Edgar Sacasa, Harvin Torres, Ulises Vega and Marlon Velázquez.

The information was confirmed the same day afternoon by the Nicaraguan government in a press release that said: “Seven Nicaraguan priests have left Nicaragua for Rome, Italy.” The priests belong to the dioceses of Matagalpa and Estelí, and were detained at the Nuestra Señora de Fátima Seminary in Managua.

According to Nicaraguan media, the administrator of the Diocese of Estelí, Father Frutos Valle, who was arrested on July 26, was not among those expelled from the country.

This is the fifth time that Nicaragua has exiled groups of priests: in October 2022 and February 2023 several priests were sent to the United States; In October 2023 and January 2024, two other groups of priests, along with two bishops—Rolando Álvarez and Isidoro Mora—were sent to Rome.

Arbitrary detention of priests and violence against religious figures have become common tactics of the regime to silence one of the few voices that dare challenge its authority. In this context, the recent expulsion of priests to the Vatican is seen not only as an attack on the Church, but also as an affront to the fundamental values ​​of freedom and justice that it represents. The Vatican has not revealed details about the negotiation that led to the release of this third group of priests from the regime of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega.

Despite personal risk and constant threats, many Nicaraguan priests have maintained their commitment to truth and justice. These religious leaders have played a crucial role in documenting and exposing government abuses, providing spiritual and material support to victims of state repression.

The case of Bishop Rolando Álvarez is emblematic of this resistance. Known for his unwavering defense of human rights, Álvarez has been a constant thorn in Ortega’s side, earning him harassment and arrest. His banishment from the country along with other priests is a testament to his bravery and dedication to his mission.

Diariopanorama reported: Nicaraguan bishop Rolando Álvarez, a strong critic of the Government of Daniel Ortega, was arrested early this Friday, April 19, by police officers who forcibly entered the episcopal curia of Matagalpa (north), where he had been confined since 15 days ago.

It was 3:20 local time (09:20 GMT) when the Diocese of Matagalpa alerted through its social networks that at that moment police agents were entering “our Episcopal Curia” to take Álvarez, 55, the first bishop arrested since Sandinista Ortega returned to power in 2007.

Álvarez, bishop of the Diocese of Matagalpa and apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Estelí, both in northern Nicaragua, is accused by the Police of trying to “organize violent groups,” supposedly “with the purpose of destabilizing the State of Nicaragua and attacking the constitutional authorities”, although at the moment they have not offered evidence.

The bishop was arrested along with 7 of his collaborators: 4 priests, two seminarians and a cameraman, who remained confined in the Episcopal Palace of Matagalpa since last August 4, which was under siege by police forces.

“Let’s worry about wearing the party dress in the Kingdom of God,” Álvarez posted on Twitter, hours before being captured.

In a statement, the Police confirmed that “early morning today (Friday) an operation was carried out in the facilities of the Casa-Curia of the city of Matagalpa that allowed normality to be recovered for the citizens and families of Matagalpa.”

“For several days, we waited with great patience, prudence, and a sense of responsibility for a positive communication from the Bishopric of Matagalpa, which never came to pass and which, as the destabilizing and provocative activities persisted, made the aforementioned public order operation necessary,” Indian.

The expulsion of the priests has provoked a wave of condemnation worldwide. Governments, human rights organizations and religious leaders have harshly criticized Ortega’s actions, calling them flagrant violations of religious freedom and human rights.

Pope Francis has expressed his concern about the situation in Nicaragua, highlighting the importance of protecting religious leaders and their communities. However, the Vatican faces a diplomatic dilemma in trying to balance support for its clergy with maintaining relations with the Nicaraguan regime.

For their part, countries such as the United States and members of the European Union have imposed sanctions on the Ortega government, seeking to pressure the regime to stop its campaign of repression and release political prisoners. These actions reflect a coordinated international effort to hold Ortega accountable for his abuses and support the Nicaraguan people in their fight for freedom.

The repression against the Catholic Church has had a devastating effect on Nicaraguan society. In a country where faith plays a central role in daily life, the attack on the Church is perceived as an attack on the community itself. Citizens, facing a declining economy and an increasingly authoritarian regime, find in the Church a pillar of support and resistance.

Despite the climate of fear, the Church remains a beacon of hope for many Nicaraguans. Religious leaders continue to offer assistance to those in need, defend the persecuted and promote dialogue as a solution to the country’s political crisis.

The bravery of the expelled priests is a reminder of the power of peaceful resistance in the face of oppression. Throughout history, the Church has played a crucial role in movements for social justice, and Nicaragua is no exception. Her commitment to the values ​​of human dignity and justice continues to inspire those fighting for positive change.

The international community has an important role in supporting the Church and the Nicaraguan people in this fight. Coordinated actions to sanction the Ortega regime and provide spiritual assistance to those affected are essential to maintain pressure and promote a peaceful resolution of the crisis.

The expulsion of the Nicaraguan priests to the Vatican is another chapter in the long history of repression by the Daniel Ortega regime. However, it is also a testament to the bravery and resilience of those who refuse to give in to tyranny. As Nicaragua faces one of the darkest periods in its recent history, the Catholic Church remains a light of hope and a symbol of the fight for freedom and justice.

The international community must continue to support the Church and the Nicaraguan people in their search for a better future, where human rights are respected and where faith can flourish without fear of persecution.