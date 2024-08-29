California Senate Passes Law Banning Voter I.D. in Local Elections, Paving Way For Illegals Voting

California lawmakers has passed a law banning voter idenficitation in local elections as Democrats seek to shore up their supermajority in the state.

Legislation SB1174 was passed after the City of Huntington Beach, which remains one of the few areas of Los Angeles that leans Republican, approved a voter ID requirement for municipal elections from 2026.

Sadly for the people of Huntington Beach, this legislation will override their sensible policy.

According to the bill’s author bill, State Sen. Dave Min, an “overwhelming body of evidence proves that voter ID laws only subvert voter turnout and create barriers to law abiding voters.”

“To register to vote in California, voters are already required to provide their driver’s license number, California identification number, or the last four digits of their social security number,” he continued.

One Republican State Assemblymember, Bill Essayli, introduced a failed amendment to the bill that would have explicitly prohibited illegal immigrants from voting.

Noncitizens are already permitted to vote in local school board elections in San Francisco, while in the nearby city of Santa Ana, an upcoming ballot measure could allow noncitizens to vote not only in school board elections but in all municipal elections within the city.

As long exposed by The Gateway Pundit, Democrats take advantage of relaxed voter I.D. laws in order to encourage illegal immigrants and other non-citizens to vote for them.

Meanwhile, Republicans across the country have attempted to pass legislation mandating voter I.D., although this has predictably been blocked by Joe Biden and the Democratic Party.

Back in April, California Attorney General Rob Bonta even sued Huntington Beach for the ordinance, claiming that California "already contains robust voter ID requirements with strong protections to prevent voter fraud, while ensuring that every eligible voter can cast their ballot without hardship."

This is far from the only crazy piece of legislation out of California this week. Under separate legislation passed this week, illegal aliens will be offered $150,000 interest-free home mortgage loans at the obvious expense of the taxpayer.

Governor Gavin Newsom has yet to indicate whether he intends on signing the bill.