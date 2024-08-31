California Insanity: State Senate And Assembly Pass Law Requiring Hiring of Illegal Alien Students

Guest post by Seth Segal

California has cemented itself as a cultural Marxist haven by passing a law in the Senate and state assembly requiring public universities statewide to hire illegals.

Now, it’s up to the infamous Governor Newsom to stop or sign off on this bill, AB 2586, according to Campus Reform.

Noted president of Judicial Watch, Tom Fitton, calls it what it is: criminal.

CRIMINAL: California passes law to order public universities to hire illegal aliens. https://t.co/d0GgKID7zH via @politico — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) August 27, 2024

Radical open borders Democrat leaders in California have even gone as far as to say, “We will be helping students who struggle every day to stay financially afloat as they are earning their degrees, really changing their lives,” according to Politico.

In other words, Americans last and foreign nationals first.

If Governor Newsom, a “rising star” in the Democrat party, signs this monstrosity into law, it would further cement his status as an America Last leader.

California is already infamous for its status as a sanctuary state and a state that discourages local law enforcement from enforcing immigration law, as well as a state of lawlessness and crime.

This week, The Gateway Pundit reported California Democrat state senators on overwhelmingly voted to pass a bill that would give illegal aliens $150,000 interest-free home mortgage loans.

Under the bill, Illegal aliens will get zero down payment and interest-free home mortgage loans.

AB 2586 is just the latest law undermining American sovereignty.