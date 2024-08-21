Breaking Update: Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Will Address Nation From Phoenix, Arizona on Friday – Where Trump Is Set to Hold a Rally

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will be in Arizona Friday.

Sources close to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s campaign reportedly confirmed to Alex Jones that an endorsement of Trump will be made official this Friday.

The Gateway Pundit reported on Tuesday that RFK Jr.’s running mate, Nicole Shanahan, announced on the Impact Theory platform that they are contemplating dropping out of the presidential race to endorse Donald Trump.

This decision comes in the face of relentless sabotage from the Democrat Party, which has resorted to underhanded tactics to dismantle their campaign.

During her interview, Shanahan expressed frustration over the obstacles they have faced.

She outlined two potential paths: either continue their campaign and risk splitting the vote, potentially paving the way for a Kamala Harris and Tim Walz presidency, or join forces with Trump.

“You know, there are two options we’re looking at and one is, staying in forming that new party. But we run the risk of a Kamala Harris and Walz presidency, because we draw votes from Trump, we draw more votes from Trump. Or, we walk away right now and join forces with Donald Trump and, you know, we walk away from that and explain to our base why we’re making this decision,” Shanahan said.

Shanahan went on to describe the tactics the tyrannical Democrat Party used to destroy the Kennedy campaign,

Nicole Shanahan: “They have banned us, shadow-banned us, kept off stages, used lawfare against us, sued us in every possible state, they even planted insiders into our campaign.”

That sounds like how they treat all of their opposition!

On Tuesday afternoon Alex Jones announced that RFK Jr. was going to endorse President Trump on Friday in Los Angeles.

Now there is an update —

Robert Kennedy, Jr. will address the nation on Friday in Phoenix, Arizona at 2 PM Eastern.

President Trump will also be in Phoenix this weekend. The former president is set to speak at 4 PM Friday at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale.

