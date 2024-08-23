BREAKING: Pennsylvania Court Filing Reveals Robert Kennedy Jr. to Endorse Trump

It is official.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has signaled his intent to endorse Donald Trump for president.

This revelation emerged from a Pennsylvania court filing on Friday, where Kennedy’s independent campaign also made a request to be removed from the state’s ballot, AP reported.

The news outlet reported:

On Thursday night, Robert F. Kennedy officially dropped out of the presidential race in the state of Arizona.

According to the New York Times, a spokesperson confirmed on Thursday night that RFK Jr. had filed his paperwork to be removed from the Arizona Ballot.

BREAKING: RFK has officially withdrawn from the Arizona ballot pic.twitter.com/uaVstGyOx4 — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) August 23, 2024

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is set to hold a press conference at 11 am PST in Phoenix, Arizona where Trump is also having his rally at Glendale, Arizona.

The Trump campaign announced on Thursday that Trump will be joined by a mystery special guest, fueling widespread speculation that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. may be poised to make a historic endorsement of Trump’s campaign.

“President Trump will be joined by a special guest as he delivers remarks about his America First policies and his vision to lower inflation and the cost of living, secure the border, and make our cities safe again,” according to the press release.

During his visit to Howell, Michigan last week, former President Donald Trump wasted no time in responding to the news, hailing Kennedy’s decision as a significant boost for his campaign.

“You’re asking me a very unusual question. I haven’t been asked that question yet. I like him a lot. I respect him a lot. I probably would if something like that would happen,” Trump said when asked if he would considered putting RFK Jr. in his administration.

