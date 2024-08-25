Breaking: Israel Launches Preemptive Strikes in Lebanon to Thwart Massive Hezbollah Attack

Israel announced late Saturday night (US EDT) that it had launched preemptive airstrikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon to thwart a massive rocket, missile and drone attack.

The Israeli government posted announcements in English, “In a self-defense act to remove these threats, the IDF is striking terror targets in Lebanon, from which Hezbollah was planning to launch their attacks on Israeli civilians.”

“In a self-defense act to remove these threats, the IDF is striking terror targets in Lebanon, from which Hezbollah was planning to launch their attacks on Israeli civilians.” Listen to an update from IDF Spokesperson, RAdm. Daniel Hagari, regarding Hezbollah’s plans to attack… pic.twitter.com/fKvbUVSmbT — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 25, 2024

And Hebrew (via translation):

IDF spokesman Hagari is informing the public tonight that the Air Force began a wave of attacks in Lebanon – a pre-emptive attack, after recognizing Hezbollah was preparing to launch rockets and missiles at Israel Hagari: “A short time ago, we detected Hezbollah’s preparations to launch missiles and rockets at the State of Israel. Following this, we attack proactively to remove the threat to the citizens of the State of Israel. Air Force planes are now attacking terrorist targets in Lebanon from which we detect that Hezbollah is preparing to launch threats to our territory.

In the near future, Hezbollah will launch rockets, and possibly missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, towards the territory of the State of Israel. Accordingly, “life-saving” instructions of the Home Front Command will be distributed in the various regions. We warn the Lebanese citizens who are in South Lebanon – we recognize that Hezbollah is now preparing to shoot widely into Israeli territory near your home. You are in danger. We attack and remove Hezbollah threats. Anyone who is near the areas where Hezbollah operates, is required to stay away from them immediately, in order to protect himself and his family. The IDF is doing and will do everything necessary to protect the citizens of the State of Israel. In the next hour I will appear here again and update you on all developments”

04:45- דובר צה”ל הגרי מעדכן הלילה את הציבור, שחיל האוויר החל בגל תקיפות בלבנון- מתקפת מנע, אחרי שזיהו את חיזבאללה נערך לשגר רקטות וטילים לעבר ישראל הגרי: “לפני זמן קצר זיהינו היערכות של חיזבאללה לשיגור טילים ורקטות לעבר מדינת ישראל. בעקבות כך, אנחנו תוקפים באופן יזום להסרת… pic.twitter.com/xyB2C9CaPU — איתי בלומנטל Itay Blumental (@ItayBlumental) August 25, 2024

Fire Belts along southern Lebanon pic.twitter.com/5jkWK4k8gZ — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) August 25, 2024

A report of rocket and drone alert in northern Israel:

Rocket fire and drone alerts persist in northern Israel. pic.twitter.com/N5W30q4UNR — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) August 25, 2024

Fox News Pentagon producer Liz Friden posted a graphic of U.S. Navy assets in the Middle East two days ago:

UPDATE: USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group now in the Middle East pic.twitter.com/3Houjyt2Pm — Liz Friden (@Liz_Friden) August 22, 2024

Aviso reporter Barak Ravid posted the Israeli government informed the US before the attacks on Hezbollah:

BREAKING: A senior Israeli official says Israel informed the U.S. in advance of the preemptive strike in Lebanon https://t.co/ZZRK81qeSz — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) August 25, 2024

Overnight update: Statement by the IDF: “Approx. 100 IAF fighter jets struck and eliminated thousands of Hezbollah rocket launcher barrels, aimed for immediate fire toward northern and central Israel. More than 40 Hezbollah launch areas were struck. We will do whatever is needed to defend our civilians and the State of Israel.”

Approx. 100 IAF fighter jets struck and eliminated thousands of Hezbollah rocket launcher barrels, aimed for immediate fire toward northern and central Israel. More than 40 Hezbollah launch areas were struck. We will do whatever is needed to defend our civilians and the State… pic.twitter.com/1nuuo9NEZj — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 25, 2024

Report by Times of Israel reporter Emanuel Fabian, “According to the IDF, some 210 rockets and some 20 drones were launched from Lebanon at northern Israel in Hezbollah’s attack this morning. Some of the targets were intercepted, while others impacted, causing damage and injuries. Many rockets also struck open areas.”

According to the IDF, some 210 rockets and some 20 drones were launched from Lebanon at northern Israel in Hezbollah's attack this morning. Some of the targets were intercepted, while others impacted, causing damage and injuries. Many rockets also struck open areas. — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) August 25, 2024

Videos of Iron Dome defending against Hezbollah rockets launched from Lebanon:

Footage from the Western Galilee shows the Iron Dome engaging a Hezbollah rocket attack from Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/AKgd9horSm — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) August 25, 2024

Since this morning, Israel intercepted 200+ rockets fired from Lebanon by Hezbollah, the Iranian-Backed Lebanese terror organization. Israel has the right to defend itself! pic.twitter.com/eJB2b6Nf01 — David Saranga (@DavidSaranga) August 25, 2024

And a Hezbollah drone being shot out of the sky: