Breaking: Israel Launches Preemptive Strikes in Lebanon to Thwart Massive Hezbollah Attack

by

Israel announced late Saturday night (US EDT) that it had launched preemptive airstrikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon to thwart a massive rocket, missile and drone attack.

The Israeli government posted announcements in English, “In a self-defense act to remove these threats, the IDF is striking terror targets in Lebanon, from which Hezbollah was planning to launch their attacks on Israeli civilians.”

And Hebrew (via translation):

IDF spokesman Hagari is informing the public tonight that the Air Force began a wave of attacks in Lebanon – a pre-emptive attack, after recognizing Hezbollah was preparing to launch rockets and missiles at Israel

Hagari: “A short time ago, we detected Hezbollah’s preparations to launch missiles and rockets at the State of Israel. Following this, we attack proactively to remove the threat to the citizens of the State of Israel. Air Force planes are now attacking terrorist targets in Lebanon from which we detect that Hezbollah is preparing to launch threats to our territory.
In the near future, Hezbollah will launch rockets, and possibly missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, towards the territory of the State of Israel. Accordingly, “life-saving” instructions of the Home Front Command will be distributed in the various regions.

We warn the Lebanese citizens who are in South Lebanon – we recognize that Hezbollah is now preparing to shoot widely into Israeli territory near your home. You are in danger. We attack and remove Hezbollah threats. Anyone who is near the areas where Hezbollah operates, is required to stay away from them immediately, in order to protect himself and his family.

The IDF is doing and will do everything necessary to protect the citizens of the State of Israel. In the next hour I will appear here again and update you on all developments”

Unverified videos and photos:

A report of rocket and drone alert in northern Israel:

Fox News Pentagon producer Liz Friden posted a graphic of U.S. Navy assets in the Middle East two days ago:

Aviso reporter Barak Ravid posted the Israeli government informed the US before the attacks on Hezbollah:

Overnight update: Statement by the IDF: “Approx. 100 IAF fighter jets struck and eliminated thousands of Hezbollah rocket launcher barrels, aimed for immediate fire toward northern and central Israel. More than 40 Hezbollah launch areas were struck. We will do whatever is needed to defend our civilians and the State of Israel.”

Report by Times of Israel reporter Emanuel Fabian, “According to the IDF, some 210 rockets and some 20 drones were launched from Lebanon at northern Israel in Hezbollah’s attack this morning. Some of the targets were intercepted, while others impacted, causing damage and injuries. Many rockets also struck open areas.”

Videos of Iron Dome defending against Hezbollah rockets launched from Lebanon:

And a Hezbollah drone being shot out of the sky:

Photo of author
Kristinn Taylor
Kristinn Taylor has contributed to The Gateway Pundit for over ten years. Mr. Taylor previously wrote for Breitbart, worked for Judicial Watch and was co-leader of the D.C. Chapter of FreeRepublic.com. He studied journalism in high school, visited the Newseum and once met David Brinkley.

You can email Kristinn Taylor here, and read more of Kristinn Taylor's articles here.

 