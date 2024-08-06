BREAKING: FBI Raids MAGA Rep. Andy Ogles Over Campaign Donations Days After He Defeated RINO in GOP Primary

Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.), a staunch supporter of the MAGA movement, was targeted by federal authorities just days after securing a hard-fought victory in the Republican primary against a RINO challenger.

The raid, reported by local outlet WTVF on Tuesday.

Ogles’ attorney, G. Kline Preston IV, refused to confirm or deny the search, stating, “I’m not going to confirm or deny that there was a search warrant issued.” Similarly, the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Tennessee declined to comment on the matter.

Ogles has been under scrutiny for his campaign’s financial practices. The timing of the raid, coming so soon after his primary win on August 1, has raised eyebrows and sparked allegations of political persecution.

According to Department of Justice guidelines, overt investigative actions against political candidates are generally prohibited within 60 days of an election.

Many conservatives see this as yet another example of the weaponization of federal agencies against those who dare to challenge the establishment.

According to Daily Mail, Ogles admitted to making ‘mistakes’ on his campaign finance disclosures earlier this year. He filed numerous amended reports in May, acknowledging that he had not personally loaned his campaign $320,000 as previously claimed. Other amendments led to further retractions of statements made to the Federal Election Commission.

Despite these issues, Ogles has maintained his commitment to representing the grassroots conservative values of Tennessee’s Fifth Congressional District. “I am a grassroots representative, and I pledged everything I own to run for the honor of representing Tennessee’s Fifth Congressional District,” Ogles stated in May, underscoring his dedication to his constituents.

WTVF reported:

Details of exactly what areas were authorized to be searched remain murky, although individuals familiar with such investigations suggested the warrant may have been limited to Ogles’ electronic devices. A spokesperson for the FBI declined to comment, referring questions about Ogles to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Tennessee. “Pursuant to department policy, we have no comment,” U.S. Attorney spokesperson Mark Wildasin said in an email to NewsChannel 5. Law enforcement sources in Maury County, where Ogles’ home is located, were not notified about any searches, although one source was told that the FBI had executed a search warrant somewhere in the county in recent days. Neighbors in the sparsely populated rural area told NewsChannel 5 Investigates that they had not seen any unusual activity around the congressman’s home.

The Gateway Pundit has contacted Rep. Ogles for a comment. This article will be promptly updated to reflect Rep. Ogles’s position on these matters.

This is a developing story.