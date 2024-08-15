BREAKING: Columbia President Resigns Months After Pro-Hamas Demonstrations, Complains of ‘Threats and Abuse’

The president of Columbia has resigned from her position just months after the pro-Hamas demonstrations that engulfed the university campus.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, Minouche Shakif said the past few months had taken a “considerable toll” on her personal life and complained about the abuse she had received:

I have had the honor and privilege to lead this incredible institution, and I believe that—working together—we have made progress in a number of important areas. However, it has also been a period of turmoil where it has been difficult to overcome divergent views across our community. This period has taken a considerable toll on my family, as it has for others in our community. Over the summer, I have been able to reflect and have decided that my moving on at this point would best enable Columbia to traverse the challenges ahead. I am making this announcement now so that new leadership can be in place before the new term begins. … Even as tension, division, and politicization have disrupted our campus over the last year, our core mission and values endure and will continue to guide us in meeting the challenges ahead. I have tried to navigate a path that upholds academic principles and treats everyone with fairness and compassion. It has been distressing—for the community, for me as president and on a personal level—to find myself, colleagues, and students the subject of threats and abuse.

The Columbia Board of Trustees confirmed they had “regretfully” her resignations and thanked her for her contributions during a “difficult year” for the university.

Katrina Armstrong, the executive vice president for the health and biomedical sciences, will replace her as interim president.

The announcement comes just days after three of the university's most senior deans resigned after the release of various anti-semitic text messages.

Shafik's resignation makes her the third president of an Ivy League to resign so far this year following a public outcry over their Congressional testimony on anti-semitism and their handling of prolonged anti-Israel demonstrations on campus.

Claudine Gay and Elizabeth Magill, who were the presidents of Harvard and the University of Pennsylavania, both stepped down in similar circumstances.