BOOM! Republican SOS Removes Hundreds of NON-US Citizens From Voter Rolls—Ordered Almost 155K Unqualified Voters To Be Removed Over Past 4 Years

This morning, Republican Ohio SOS Frank LaRose announced that as part of his comprehensive plan to remove all non-US citizens from Ohio voter rolls, he has directed the county boards of elections to remove an additional 499 non-citizens who’ve been registered to vote in Ohio.

Last week, at the direction of Secretary LaRose, the boards of elections removed nearly 155,000 registrations confirmed to be abandoned and inactive for at least four consecutive years.

SOS LaRose’s actions represent his commitment to voters to provide an accurate list that contains only qualified and active voters. SOS LaRose’s actions are in sharp contrast to those of MI Democrat SOS Jocelyn Benson, who has fought and continues to fight lawsuits, including a current lawsuit filed against her by the RNC that would force the dirty SOS to remove unqualified, dead, and illegitimate voters from the voter rolls in advance of the 2024 election.

According to a press release from SOS Frank LaRose's office, the latest action is part of a multi-phased, comprehensive audit of the statewide voter registration database ahead of the November general election.

“I swore an oath to uphold the constitution of our state, and that document clearly states that only United States citizens can participate in Ohio elections,” said Secretary LaRose. “That means I’m duty-bound to make sure people who haven’t yet earned citizenship in this country aren’t voting. If or when they do become citizens, I’ll be the first one to congratulate them and welcome them to the franchise, but until then the law requires us to remove ineligible registrations to prevent illegal voting.”

In May, the Secretary of State’s Public Integrity Division and Office of Data Analytics and Archives initiated a review of voter records for compliance with Ohio’s constitutional citizenship requirement. Using identification records provided by the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV), the office found 136 voter registrations assigned to Ohio residents who twice confirmed their non-citizenship status to the BMV. Eighty of those individuals failed to respond to notices asking that they either confirm their citizenship status or cancel their registration, and boards are initiating the removal of those registrations.

The latest removals announced today include individuals who confirmed their non-citizen status to the BMV, and a subsequent review of the federal Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) database system has confirmed them to be non-citizens. These individuals failed to respond to notices from the Secretary of State’s office asking that they either confirm their citizenship status or cancel their registration. Any individual whose registration is removed pursuant to the Secretary’s directive can submit a provisional ballot, which will be counted upon proof of citizenship.

“I want to give these folks the benefit of the doubt and say that most of them didn’t intend to break the law,” said LaRose. “We want to make sure a mistaken registration doesn’t become an illegal vote. We also want to make sure that lawfully registered citizens can participate seamlessly in the process, especially if their citizenship status changed recently.”

Secretary LaRose added that investigations into the citizenship status of voter registration records remain ongoing, and additional removals may be ordered ahead of the November general election. The office’s Election Integrity Unit also will refer cases for criminal prosecution.