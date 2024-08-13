Here’s Why You Can Never Trust the Legacy Media: Look How CBS News Covered ‘No Taxes on Tips’ When Trump Brought it up Versus When Kamala Did

It was absolutely amazing this past weekend to watch Kamala Harris steal Trump’s idea of ‘no taxes on tips’ during her campaign event in Las Vegas.

What is perhaps even more amazing, is watching how the media deals with this.

CBS News has been caught in a case of blatant media bias. The way that they covered the issue when Trump first proposed it is completely different from how they are covering it for Kamala Harris.

In June, when Trump first proposed this, CBS said:

“Former President Donald Trump’s vow to stop taxing tips would cost the federal government up to $250 billion over 10 years, according to a nonpartisan watchdog group.”

See below:

Former President Donald Trump's vow to stop taxing tips would cost the federal government up to $250 billion over 10 years, according to a nonpartisan watchdog group. https://t.co/wBHm0T9ocL — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 17, 2024

Now that Kamala Harris is saying it, CBS News says:

“Vice President Kamala Harris is rolling out a new policy position, saying she’ll fight to end taxes on tips for service and hospitality workers.”

See the tweet:

Vice President Kamala Harris is rolling out a new policy position, saying she'll fight to end taxes on tips for service and hospitality workers. https://t.co/ujUjFYem3Z — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 12, 2024

Breitbart News adds this important point:

To make matters worse, Harris voted in 2022 to pass legislation to allow the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to track down workers’ tips so that they could be taxed. On August 7, 2022, Harris cast the tie-breaking vote to pass the Inflation Reduction Act, which provided $80 billion in additional funding to the IRS, which then got to work cracking down on the service industry’s reporting of tips for taxation purposes. On Monday, this revelation became a top trend on X, as social media users flocked to the platform to share that not only is Harris “plagiarizing” Trump’s campaign but her newfound stance is also a flagrant contradiction of her work as vice president.

Also, note the framing in this CBS News video.

“an idea the Trump campaign is accusing her of stealing from them”

One of the first new policies Kamala Harris has introduced in her presidential campaign is eliminating taxes on tips for service workers — an idea the Trump campaign is accusing her of stealing from them.@weijia asked at Monday's White House press briefing about where the idea… pic.twitter.com/8I24WaRdCU — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 12, 2024

This is why Trump has called the media an enemy of the people. And they work hard to earn that title every single day.